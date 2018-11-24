×
Real Madrid transfer news: Real Madrid snub Neymar and focus on signing young superstar as an alternate and more - November 23, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
Rumors
November 24, 2018

Real Madrid go for the plan B
Real Madrid go for the plan B

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid latest transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the biggest stories surrounding the Blancos.

#3 Stewart Robson on Rashford to Madrid

Manchester United starlet Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. Florentino Perez is looking at the young Englishman as a possible signing to improve the attack of the Galacticos.

The fact that Marcus Rashford hasn’t been able to stamp himself as a starter at the Old Trafford makes him an easy target for the press. Former Gunner midfielder Stewart Robson, however, doesn’t think that he is good enough to play for the Blancos.

While he praised his pace and raw talent, Robson believes that he hasn’t developed a good understanding of the game and that he hasn’t learned much from manager Jose Mourinho.

“He’s got great pace and great potential, but he doesn’t understand the game at the moment,” Robson said.

“He hasn’t learned too much under Mourinho by the looks of it and he hasn’t always started.

“Have they found the best position for him?

Robson then added that while he plays better while representing the Three Lions, it still isn’t enough to consider him as a player of the level required at Real Madrid.

“He’s played better for England than Manchester United.

“But I still don’t think he’s good enough to play for Real Madrid at the moment.”

Finally, Robson stated that the player hasn’t really improved much in the past couple of years and that his intelligence and movement have actually regressed in that timeframe.

“I haven’t seen an improvement over the past two years.

“He was more intelligent with his movement two years ago, but now I see a player who wants to prove himself and makes bad decisions on the ball.”

Umid Kumar Dey
