Real Madrid transfer news: Eden Hazard fed up with Madrid and could make €180 million move to another European giant, and more - November 25, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
Rumors
1.24K   //    25 Nov 2018, 23:30 IST

Eden Hazard is wanted by Madrid
Eden Hazard is wanted by Madrid

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Here are the top stories surrounding the Blancos!

#3 Hazard could join in January

Eden Hazard and Real Madrid has been a love story that we will not hear the end of until the player actually joins the club. After Ronaldo's departure, everyone expected the Galacticos to sign a big name to fill the void.

When it became clear that neither Neymar nor Kylian Mbappe could be signed by the Merengues, Hazard popped up as the main target for them. The player himself admitted to wanting to play for the Madrid outfit somewhere down the line, further fueling the stories.

And now, according to OK Diario, the Galacticos could actually land him in January itself. The report claims that Chelsea want to cash in on him before they lose him for cheap as his contract ends in 2020.

This report is something that former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer had predicted a month ago. He claimed that he wasn't sure if Hazard would stay in January. His reasoning was that the Galacticos are having a nightmarish time in the league and could put in a big offer for the player.

“I’m not sure he won’t leave Chelsea in January,” Schwarzer had said.

“He’s got just under two years left on his contract and Real are having a shocker and if they offer a lot of money for him and Chelsea are adamant he won’t re-sign, then what are the club going to do?"

He also added that Hazard's decision could depend on Chelsea's position in the league while praising Hazard for his honesty.

“Depending on where Chelsea are in the league, that could play a big part.

“I admire him for him being honest in saying he wants to go to Real which is one of the most successful clubs in the world.”


