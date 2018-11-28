Real Madrid transfer news: Florentino Perez puts 3 players on table as he eyes €150m Ronaldo replacement, update on Neymar and more – November 28, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid latest transfer news and rumours. After losing to Eibar in the league for the first time in their history, the Galacticos bounced back against Roma in the Champions League.

While they were erratic all through the game, they did manage to take advantage of the mistakes committed by Roma and score two goals in the process. Gareth Bale and Lucas Vazquez scored to give them a 2-0 win.

But the main talking point of the match was the absence of Isco. And so, here are the top transfer stories regarding the Galacticos alongside the…

#3 Curious case of Isco Alarcon

When Real Madrid signed Isco from Malaga in 2013, he was the hottest prospect in Spain. People were expecting him to become one of the top three midfielders in the world in a few years’ time and things actually started out very well for him.

However, after over five years and in his sixth season at the Bernabeu, he is far from being the best in Spain, let alone in the world. Right now, he is actually finding it difficult to even get onto the bench for the Galacticos.

After not even being named on the bench for the game in Rome, Isco’s situation has come under more scrutiny. His teammate Marcelo actually insinuated that the Spaniard needs to work harder and improve as they are adults who have the capability to take responsibility.

"I am not the one to give advice, we are older, we are parents, we know what we have to do," he said.

“All the players want to play, but we have to work and that's what all the players have done.

"I'm not saying Isco hasn't worked, but football is like that and you have to see what you're failing at and improve."

All of this has resulted in Marca claiming that Isco is getting closer and closer to a Manchester City move as Pep Guardiola is a fan of the player.

