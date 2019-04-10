Real Madrid Transfer News: Once mind is made up, difficult to change, says Gonzalo Higuain on Eden Hazard transfer

Gonzalo Higuain and Eden Hazard- Chelsea FC

What is the story?

According to Spanish media outlet Marca, Chelsea's star forward, Gonzalo Higuain that his Belgian teammate, Eden Hazard could make his move to Real Madrid in the upcoming Summer transfer window as he thinks that it's very difficult to change a player's desire to leave a club.

In case you didn't know..

Higuain joined Chelsea during the January transfer window, and the Argentinian has already become an integral part of Chelsea's offensive powers. The 31-year-old Argentinian has scored 3 goals from 9 Premier League appearances.

Having 16 goals and 12 assists under his name in Premier League 2018-19, Eden Hazard has been surpassing one of his dazzling careers for The Blues. In his last Premier League match against fellow neighbour West Ham United, Hazard scored a superb goal after dribbling past most of the Hammers' defenders.

The heart of the matter...

In an interview with ESPN, Higuain commented on Hazard's future at their current club.

"What can I tell you? Those are things that involve the club executives and the desire of the player."

He also added,

"When a player has a desire [to go], it is difficult to change his mind.

After that, he started to praise the 28-year-old Belgian icon by saying,

"He is one of the best [in the world]. It is obvious that, when he is at this level [as Hazard scored a brilliant solo goal against West Ham United], he gives you points, he gives you goals, and the truth is that it is a great asset to have him with us."

Higuain also admitted,

"What matters is Eden's decision and the decision of the board. I cannot do anything."

"He has not asked me [about life in Madrid] but if it's what makes him happy, I wish him the best."

As like other Premier League fans, Higuain also wants Hazard to stay at the Stamford Bridge.

"I hope he can stay"

What is next?

Chelsea will travel to the Czech Republic to face SK Slavia Prague in the UEFA Europa League's quarter-finals(first leg) on Thursday night.

