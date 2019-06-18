Real Madrid Transfer News: PSG demand for Casemiro to reduce the price of Neymar Jr

Neymar JR has been on Real Madrid's radar since his Santos days

What's the story?

If reports from Spanish media daily Marca are to be believed, Paris Saint-Germain have demanded Real Madrid for Casemiro in order to reduce the transfer price of Neymar Jr, who has been a long-term target for Los Blancos.

In case you didn't know...

After having spent four seasons with LaLiga giants FC Barcelona, Neymar completed his big-money to Paris Saint-Germain, who triggered the Brazilian's €222M release clause to land him at the French capital.

The former Santos star has helped the French giants win two Ligue 1 titles since his move to the Parc des Princes. However, he has failed to deliver the UEFA Champions League title, something he was signed for in the first place.

On a personal note as well, Neymar hasn't been in the scheme of things over the last couple of years, as far as the Ballon d'Or is concerned.

Last season, the former Barcelona star racked up 23 goals and 13 assists in the 28 appearances he made for the Ligue 1 champions across all competitions.

The heart of the matter

Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez have already secured the signings of Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Eden Hazard, in what is turning out to be a complete squad overhaul after a substandard season.

Neymar meanwhile, has been a long-term target for the Los Blancos. Not to mention, PSG president's recent comments regarding his players' casual attitude off the pitch has further fueled speculation regarding Neymar's immediate future.

On the other hand, Casemiro, who has won everything at the Bernabeu, is supposedly willing to listen to offers from the French giants, and the 13-time European Champions would consider giving away the Brazilian in order to facilitate his compatriot's transfer to the Spanish capital.

According to the report, Casemiro's role under the French tactician would be less crucial than it was before, and the potential arrival of Manchester United outcast Paul Pogba could push him down the pecking order.

What's next?

After being on the radar of Manchester United, Real Madrid and his former side FC Barcelona, it remains to be seen where Neymar plays his football next season.