Real Madrid Transfer News: PSG discussing Bale-Neymar swap deal with Los Blancos

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
News
15   //    21 Jul 2019, 22:33 IST

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What’s the news?

According to reports, Paris Saint Germain are plotting a sensational swap deal including Gareth Bale and Neymar.

In case you didn’t know...

Real Madrid bought Gareth Bale from Tottenham Hotspur for a record transfer fee back in 2013. During his 6 years at the club, the Welshman has won 14 trophies, which include 4 Champions Leagues and one La Liga title.

However, his Real Madrid career has been plagued with injuries and the 30-year-old has been struggling for form in recent years.

The Welsh international has fallen out of favor with manager Zinedine Zidane, who does not see the attacker in his plans for next season and is keen on getting rid of the winger this summer.

On the other hand, Neymar, who secured a world record transfer to PSG back in 2017, has had struggles of his own in the past couple of years.

The 27-year-old has failed to live up to his price tag and has been involved in a lot of off-field controversies. Neymar is keen on leaving Paris Saint Germain this season, which has been confirmed by the clubs' director of football in an interview.

The heart of the matter...

According to Miguel Delaney of The Independent, Paris Saint-Germain are planning a sensational swap deal including Gareth Bale and Neymar. Sources close to Neymar say the deal is being discussed over the past couple of weeks and has some momentum to it.

However, PSG will also ask for a huge cash fee in any potential deal. Neymar is desperate to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer and the club feel they need to let the player go. 

Meanwhile, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Gareth Bale is very close to leaving the club in a press conference after their pre-season game against Bayern Munich.

A potential swap deal would solve problems for both clubs, providing both players with an escape route. Real Madrid will get a player who is hugely adored by their club's president Florentino Perez, while Paris Saint-Germain will get a proven superstar in Gareth Bale.

What's next?

Real Madrid will face Arsenal on Tuesday in the International Champions Cup, and a lot of questions regarding any potential deal are expected to be asked of manager Zinedine Zidane.

If the reports are true, this swap deal between Gareth Bale and Neymar could turn out to be the biggest transfer story of the summer.


Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Gareth Bale Neymar
