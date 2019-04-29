×
Real Madrid Transfer News: Ramos fuels speculation by following top transfer target

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
846   //    29 Apr 2019, 17:45 IST

Spain v Norway - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier
Spain v Norway - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier

What's the story?

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has fuelled speculation that Eden Hazard is on his way to the Spanish capital this summer.

Hazard has been continuously linked with Real Madrid and now, Ramos has started following the Chelsea star on Instagram.

In case you didn't know...

With 16 goals and 13 assists, Hazard has been one of the best players in the Premier League in the current season. The Belgian star is one of the biggest reasons behind Chelsea currently being in the top-four.

Over the years, Hazard has proven to be an asset for the Blues. The Belgian talisman was sensational in the 2018 World Cup and carried his majestic run of form into the Premier League season. Hazard will enter the last year of his contract in the 2019/20 season and he has reportedly declined contract renewal offers from Chelsea.

Moreover, the Belgian earlier stated his desire to play for Real Madrid under the guidance of Zinedine Zidane.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid seem the ideal destination for the world-class forward, who seriously wants to play under Zidane in the upcoming season. As reported earlier, the Frenchman is also interested in the transfer and both parties are close to agreeing a deal.

According to the report, Chelsea value Hazard around €115 million, while Madrid are unwilling to pay more than €90 million because the player will be available on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.

Sergio Ramos started following Eden Hazard on Instagram.
Sergio Ramos started following Eden Hazard on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid skipper Ramos has fuelled the speculation even more by following the Chelsea talisman on Instagram.

What's next?

With nothing left to play for in the current campaign, Real Madrid will next face Villareal in La Liga on Sunday.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Sergio Ramos Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
