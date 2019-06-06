Real Madrid Transfer News: Madrid agree on a fee with Chelsea for Eden Hazard

Chelsea's Eden Hazard looks to leave Stamford Bridge.

What's the story?

It is reported that Real Madrid have finally agreed a fee with Chelsea to sign Eden Hazard from the Blues. The Madrid club is expected to spend around €100 million plus add-ons for the player.

In case you didn't know...

Hazard's future with the club has been subjected to speculation ever since last season. Los Blancos have been pursuers of the Belgian and his former team-mate, Thibaut Courtois. While the goalkeeper left Chelsea, Hazard stayed on for another season.

After winning the Europa League trophy in May, the 28-year-old is now all set to leave for the La Liga side. The midfielder has just one year left on his contract and if Chelsea do not sell him this summer, they would lose him for free.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid endured a pretty bad season and had to appoint three different managers during the course of the season. At last, Zinedine Zidane is back managing the club but he there wasn't much he could do to help Real Madrid climb further up the La Liga table.

The Madrid side finished third and since the season has ended, the club has been active in the transfer market. Thus far, Zidane has purchased Luka Jovic and Éder Militão. Hazard could soon join these new signings in the coming days.

The playmaker has been consistent with his performances in his many seasons with the Blues. This is one attribute which makes him one of the best players in the world and that's why Real are keen to sign him. Real Madrid are in need of players who can perform consistently season after season. Many players from the current squad such as Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos have failed to do so this season.

In Real Madrid's favour, the Premier League club has reportedly agreed to let go of their star player in exchange for a huge fee.

What's next?

The price tag on Hazard certainly will not be cheap as the Spanish club is expected to spend at least €100 million. It should be a matter of time before Hazard is revealed as a new signing.