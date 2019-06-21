Real Madrid Transfer News: Real Madrid enter race for Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt

Zidane is reportedly interested in bringing De Ligt to Santiago Bernabeu

What's the story?

Real Madrid have entered the race for the signature of Ajax's 19-year-old star, Matthijs de Ligt. The player has other suitors including Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

In case you didn't know...

Matthijs de Ligt has become one of the most sought after young defenders after a sensational 2018/19 season with Ajax. He led the club to a domestic double and enjoyed a magical run into the Champions League semi-finals. De Ligt showed great composure and leadership in spearheading the young Ajax side that sensationally eliminated Juventus and Real Madrid to reach the UCL semi-final. Unfortunately, they lost to Tottenham Hotspur at that stage.

De Ligt has also been one of the key players of a resurgent Netherlands national side, who narrowly lost to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final. Forming a formidable defensive partnership with Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, the young defender has been one of the chief reasons behind the revival of the Oranje under Ronald Koeman.

The heart of the matter

There are reports that Zinedine Zidane is looking at the possibility of signing the 19-year-old as a potential solution for the club's defensive frailties. In the 2018/19 season, Los Blancos conceded 46 goals in 38 games in La Liga, the most out of the clubs which finished in the top five.

Los Blancos have reportedly made enquiries about the player's intentions, so as to find out if they should submit a bid for the player.

Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are extremely keen to sign the player, but De Ligt is currently on holiday and will expected to make a decision after his break.

What's next?

Real Madrid will begin their pre-season in the International Champions Cup with a match against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. Thus far, the Spanish club has already welcomed the likes of Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard.