Real Madrid Transfer News: Real Madrid make €70M rated Barcelona target their number one priority this summer

Real Madrid Press Conference

What's the rumour?

According to fresh reports from Spanish media outlet Marca, Real Madrid made Bundesliga ace Luka Jovic their priority in the upcoming transfer window amid interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

In case you didn't know...

Jovic has been enjoying a majestic campaign which has seen him experience a meteoric rise to fame. With 25 goals and 7 assists in all competitions for Frankfurt, Jovic has proven himself to be an asset. The 21-year-old is one of the top scorers in the Bundesliga and the Europa League and has proved his calibre against the toughest of opponents.

Jovic's father recently confirmed that there are offers from European heavyweights.

In an interview with Bild, the Serbian ace's father said,

"Luka has a lot of offers, one of them from Barcelona, but he's not interested at this time,"

"He's not sure if he would get minutes there. He wants to continue in the Bundesliga and qualify for the Champions League with Eintracht."

Jovic is currently on loan from Benfica but Frankfurt can buy him at the end of the season for just €12 million. Jovic scored a goal against Benfica in Europa League but Joao Felix stole the show with a hat-trick as Frankfurt suffered a 4-2 loss.

The heart of the matter

Luka Jovic will be Real Madrid's priority this summer. Despite his good performance, Karim Benzema is in the wrong side of 30s and Los Blancos are desperate to strengthen their squad.

According to the report, Real Madrid sent scouts to watch Frankfurt's clash against Benfica who gave his green signal on the move. Considering his age and performance, Jovic would cost around €70 million and clubs like Barcelona and Bayern Munich will be a major obstacle in Los Blancos' pursuit.

Zinedine Zidane himself is aware and a young striker would also co-exist with Karim Benzema. Madrid hierarchy are in good terms with the players' representatives and Frankfurt, which will make the deal relatively easier.

Rumour rating: 6/10

Marca is a reliable source and it is extremely likely that Los Blancos will strengthen their squad this summer.

What's next?

Real Madrid will face Leganes next in LaLiga.

