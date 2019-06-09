×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid Transfer News: Real Madrid name their price for Mateo Kovacic

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
News
1.50K   //    09 Jun 2019, 14:39 IST

Mateo Kovacic was on loan at Chelsea for the 2018-19 season
Mateo Kovacic was on loan at Chelsea for the 2018-19 season

What's the story?

La Liga giants Real Madrid have named their price for Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic. As reported in various sections of European media, the fee is said to be worth €50 million for the player.

In case you didn't know...

Mateo Kovacic was on loan at Chelsea for the 2018-19 season. The 25-year-old made 32 appearances for the club in the Premier League, where he provided just two assists.

Although Kovacic was expected to be a part of any deal involving Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid, these rumors were squashed once Real Madrid announced Hazard's signing a few days ago.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea have submitted their appeal for the transfer ban, that had been imposed on them, to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. If the ban is lifted, Chelsea will be able to sign players.

Kovacic is one player linked with a move to the club following the Croatian's decent spell at the club. Although Kovacic was expected to perform better, the 25-year-old is still a classy player to have in the squad.

However, Real Madrid have now put a €50 million price-tag on the player which illustrates their intentions of selling the player.

Real Madrid have already completed the signing of a couple of big name players including Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Eder Militao. A number of players are also set to leave the club in the summer which could help free up some funds for investment.

What's next?

A Europa League success and a third-place finish in the Premier League have made it a fairly successful campaign for the London-based club.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are actively boosting their squad after a subpar season in La Liga and Champions League.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Mateo Kovačić Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Advertisement
Chelsea Transfer News: Real Madrid closes in on Belgian wizard, Sarri looking to sign Croatian midfielder and more | 8 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Mateo Kovacic creates unique record after Europa League triumph
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid star joins Chelsea on a season-long loan
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Hazard deal imminent as Kovacic goes the other way state reports from Spain
RELATED STORY
Mateo Kovačić: Does he deserve to stay at Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Rumours: Real Madrid close to finalising a cut-price move for Premier League star
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Premier League star waits for his price to be named for summer move
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Sarri linked with Inter Milan job, star forward reveals he could leave and more - March 16, 2019
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from Eden Hazard's transfer to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid and Chelsea agree transfer fee for Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us