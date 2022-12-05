Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: AC Milan forward wants to join Los Blancos; club planning swap deal for Inter Milan defender, and more - December 4, 2022

Real Madrid remain on the hunt for more additions to their squad ahead of the January transfer window. Carlo Ancelotti’s wards La Liga leaders Barcelona by two points after 14 games.

Meanwhile, an AC Milan forward wants to join Los Blancos. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are planning a swap deal for an Inter Milan defender. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 4, 2022:

Rafael Leao wants to join Real Madrid

Rafael Leao wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rafael Leao is eager to follow in the footsteps of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo and join Real Madrid, according to AS via Madrid Universal.

The Portuguese forward is hot property in European football thanks to his recent exploits with AC Milan. The 23-year-old has appeared 20 times across competitions for the Rossoneri this season, registering seven goals and nine assists. His stellar form has caught the attention of clubs around the continent.

Los Blancos are also in the list of his admirers, which is increasing by the day. Leao’s contract runs out in 2024, so Milan are desperate to tie him down to a new deal. However, negotiations have not been fruitful so far, adding to speculation regarding the 23-year-old’s future. Real Madrid sniff an opportunity to exploit.

The La Liga giants remain in the hunt for a new No. 9 to lead their attack, with Karim Benzema struggling with injuries this season. Leao has emerged as an option, but it now appears that he's eager to make a move to Stamford Bridge too.

Los Blancos planning swap deal for Stefan de Vrij

Stefan de Vrij is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning a swap deal involving Nacho Fernandez and Stefan de Vrij, according to Calciomercatoweb via The Real Champs.

The La Liga giants are eager to tie Nacho Fernandez, who is in the final year of his contract, to a new deal. Los Blancos have even offered the Spanish defender a new deal, but he's considering his future amid a lack of game time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, De Vrij’s contract with Inter Milan runs out next summer, but the Serie A giants have found little success in negotiations for a renewal.

A swap deal between the Dutchman and Nacho has emerged as an option, with De Vrij already on Real Madrid’s radar. The 30-year-old is a pivotal part of Inter’s backline and could be a shrewd bit of business for the La Liga giants.

The Dutch defender has appeared 16 times for the Nerazzurri this season, scoring once.

Luka Modric will not retire after 2022 FIFA World Cup, says Croatia manager

Luka Modric is enjoying a strong outing at the World Cup.

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic has said that Luka Modric will continue his association with the national team beyond the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Real Madrid man is a vital cog in midfield for his nation and has been an omnipresent figure at the World Cup so far. The 37-year-old started all three group games in this year’s tournament.

Modric will earn his 159th cap for Croatia should he start against Japan in the Round of 16 on Monday (December 4). Speaking ahead of the game, Dalic said that his captain is indispensable to the team.

“This will not be the last tournament he will play for Croatia. He is professional and in good shape, you can see how he is in training, working to improve himself. It’s unprecedented. We will need Luka for some time more in the future,” said Dalic.

Josko Gvardiol also heaped praise on Modric and expressed hope that the 37-year-old would play in another World Cup.

“When you come to a national (team) where (Mateo) Kovacic, (Marcelo) Brozovic and Luka Modric are the midfielders, half of your problems are solved already. You have a lot less on your mind, and I really do hope this is not his last World Cup,” said Gvardiol.

Modric has appeared 18 times for Los Blancos across competitions this season, scoring five goals and setting up two more.

