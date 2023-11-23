Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Al Hilal want Luka Modric, Los Blancos not interested in Nico Williams, and more - November 23, 2023

Real Madrid will face Cadiz at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Sunday (November 26) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team will be desperate to pick up a win to pile the pressure on league leaders Girona.

Meanwhile, Al Hilal are interested in Luka Modric. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are not eyeing a move for Nico Williams.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from November 23, 2023.

Al Hilal want Luka Modric

Luka Modric is wanted in the Middle East

Al Hilal are interested in Luka Modric, according to journalist Jose Felix Diaz. The Croatian midfielder is a legend at the Santiago Bernabeu, but has dropped down the pecking order this season.

Jude Bellingham's arrival from Borussia Dortmund this summer has relegated Modric to the bench. The 38-year-old's contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of this season and he hasn't been offered a new deal yet.

Al Hilal are attentive to the situation and are planning to prise him away in 2024. The Saudi Pro League has emerged as a lucrative destination for players of late, and one of their teams now have eyes on Modric.

With a plethora of options in midfield available to Los Blancos, Modric's situation is unlikely to improve any time soon. As such, the veteran midfielder could be tempted to move to the Middle East next summer on a massive contract.

Real Madrid not interested in Nico Williams

Real Madrid are not interested in Nico Williams, according to Jose Felix Diaz. The La Liga giants have reportedly been offered the services of the Spanish forward by intermediaries. However, the club have decided not to pursue the player, as they have their eyes on Real Sociedad's Talefusa Kubo.

Williams rose through the ranks at Athletic Bilbao and has been quite impressive for the club of late. This season, he has amassed one goal and seven assists from ten outings.

His contract with the Basque club expires at the end of this campaign and he hasn't signed an extension yet. Barcelona also have their eyes on the 21-year-old, whose future at the club remains up in the air.

Jose Mourinho wants Carlo Ancelotti to stay

Jose Mourinho has opened up on Carlo Ancelotti

Jose Mourinho is hoping that Carlo Ancelotti continues his association with Real Madrid. The Italian manager is in the final year of his contract with the club and is expected to leave next summer. Ancelotti is all set to take charge of the Brazil national team, according to UOL Esporte.

Mourinho knows a thing or two about managing at the Santiago Bernabeu, having previously spent three fruitful seasons in charge of Los Blancos. He was named among the possible replacements for the Italian by Mundo Deportivo last month. However, speaking to Rai 1, Mourinho insisted that Ancelotti is the perfect man for the La Liga giants.

"Back to Real Madrid to replace Ancelotti? If you know Florentino [Pérez], and I know him very well, he is super intelligent and has very clear ideas. He already has a super manager, why think about another one? As a Madridista, as a man with a white heart and as an ‘Ancelottiano’, I hope the season goes fantastically. I am a Madridista and I hope Ancelotti stays there. He is the perfect coach for Real Madrid," said Mourinho.

He continued:

"In my opinion, only a madman would leave Real Madrid when Real Madrid want him. And that madman is me, the only one who, after three years with the president, I loved so much, including José Ángel Sánchez, decided to leave. I am sure that Carlo will stay at Madrid because he is perfect for Real and Real is perfect for him."

Mourinho is currently in charge of AS Roma and his contract will expire next summer.