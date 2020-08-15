Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Big update on Isco's future, Spurs ready to pay €25M for defender and more - 15th August 2020

Real Madrid are looking to add a few players to the squad this summer but are not really willing to spend big. However, there are going to be sales as the club are looking to clear out the deadwood and get some funds raised for the future.

Isco's future to be decided by Zinedine Zidane

Isco is one of the players whoa re reportedly on sale but ABC Deportes claim that that is it not the case just yet. The report that Isco's future has not been decided and Zinedine Zidane will make the final call soon.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu and reports suggest that Juventus, PSG and Manchester City are interested in him. However, such rumours have been going around for years and nothing materialized so far.

Tottenham ready to pay €25 million for Reguilon

Another player linked with a move way is Sergio Reguilon and his future is all but decided. Chelsea, Everton, Napoli, Arsenal and Sevilla have been linked with him but none of made a promising bid so far.

Now, ABC Sevilla are reporting that Real Madrid want €25 million for Sergio Reguilon and Tottenham are interested in paying it. Chelsea were reportedly the favourites to sign but they have reportedly agreed a deal to get Ben Chilwell instead.

Dimitar Berbatov wants to see Gareth Bale play

Gareth Bale was left out of the Real Madrid squad against Manchester City because he did not want to play. The Welshman's wishes were made public by Zinedine Zidane and it has attracted a lot of criticism for the former Tottenham star.

Dimitar Berbatov has also spoken about it now and said:

“When I heard that Gareth Bale didn’t want to play, I was surprised and even more surprised that Zidane revealed it to the media. Something is not right over there with him. If he’s fit, it is awful that he doesn’t play. When a player refuses to do that, it confuses me a lot. Gareth, I want to see you play football! He is too gifted to sit on the bench.”