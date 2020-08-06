Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Blancos eye Bayern Munich star, winger set for Villarreal move and more - 6th August 2020

Real Madrid's plans of not spending big have changed if the papers are to be believed as many have been linking them with some stunning transfers today. Los Blancos are looking to get rid of some deadwood as well and could use those funds to complete the transfers.

Without further ado, here are the top news and rumours related to Real Madrid:

Villarreal eye Takefusa Kubo

Takefusa Kubo is close to joining Villarreal on a season-long loan this summer. According to a report in AS [via Managing Madrid], the winger will be joining the Spanish side after spending the previous season at Real Mallorca.

Kubo was linked with Sevilla, Granada, Osasuna, Ajax, Real Sociedad and Bayern Munich but it looks like Villarreal have become the front-runners. Los Blancos are keen on sending him out on loan for another season as they do not see him fitting into the starting XI right now.

Real Madrid eye Kingsley Coman

Coman is on Real Madrid's radar

Real Madrid have Eden Hazard as their top left-winger right now but it looks like Zinedine Zidne is ken on signing another one. According to a report, the Spanish champions are keen on signing Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich.

Florentino Perez stated that there will be no big signings this summer but this report suggests that things could have changed. However, it is to be noted that Madrid are rasinging funds by selling the deadwood at the club and could just opt to spend that money on a transfer instead of getting into their transfer budget.

Sergio Reguilon open to Premier League move

Sergio Reguilon has been linked with a stunning move to Chelsea or Everton this summer and he has kept the doors open. The Spaniard spent the 2019/20 season at Sevilla and was highly impressive.

However, Real Madrid have Ferland Mendy and Marcelo as their top left-backs and have decided to cash-in on Reguilon. Talking about a possible move to England, the left-back said:

“If my year at Sevilla had not been good, then this would not be happening. These teams would not ring. If I am fine, the team is fine and the club is fine, everyone is happy. But I do not think about these possibilities now – I'm sorry if that sounds like a cliché. I've been saying since quarantine that until the season isn't over I won't be talking about my future.”

“Until then it would be unfair on myself, my team-mates and the club. I have no complaints about anything, about the city, the club, my colleagues. I feel very loved. Who knows what will happen in the future.”