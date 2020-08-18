Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Blancos to sell 8 players, youngster to join Borussia Dortmund and more - 18th August 2020

Real Madrid's plans to sell the deadwood at the club has gotten off to a start as per a list in possession of Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish publication has an entire list of players whom the Spanish champions want sold this summer, something that is bound to attract the interest of several clubs.

Real Madrid want to sell eight players this summer

Real Madrid are looking to sell players this summer whom they do not see as a part of their future. Los Blancos have eight such players right now, according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish publication claims that Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez, James Rodriguez, Luka Jovic, Mariano, Nacho Fernandes, Oscar Rodriguez and Sergio Reguilon are the players Real Madrid want off their books this summer.

Real Madrid youngster to join Borussia Dortmund

Reinier is set to join Borussia Dortmund on loan for two seasons, according to reports. Goal claim that the youngster will join the Bundesliga club this summer, and the clubs have already agreed on a deal regarding the same.

The Brazilian, who was signed by Real Madrid in January, has attracted interest from various clubs. Dortmund made their interest public with their manager, Lucien Favre openly admitting that they are working on a deal to bring in Reinier.

“We want to loan him. It’s in the pipeline. From what I’ve seen, he’s very good offensively and a very, very good finisher,"

Reinier's contract at Real Madrid ends only in 2027 as he signed a long-term deal with the club.

Advertisement

Luka Modric wanted to join Chelsea before Real Madrid

Luka Modric has revealed that he wanted to join Chelsea, but Totenham refused to sell him to their London rivals. Spurs were keen on keeping him at the club at all cost despite Chelsea's willingness to pay a big fee for him.

Modric also went on to reveal that when he met Roman Abramovich back in 2011, the Chelsea owner made it clear that he wanted the Croatian player at his club. An extract in Modric's autobiogrphy reads as follows:

“During our meeting on the Côte d’Azur, he left an impression of a relaxed, somewhat mysterious person. He wasn’t beating around the bush and said: ‘We know you are a quality player. I’d like you to sign for Chelsea’.”

Modric added: “My feeling was that it was time for a move – I wanted to fight for trophies and win titles, and I felt this wouldn’t happen if I stayed at Tottenham. I wanted to move to a more ambitious club.

“‘Do you think Tottenham will resist your transfer? Are they going to put up a fight?’ Abramovich asked. ‘I think the negotiations are going to be tough’, I replied, because I knew the clubs were not on good terms.”