Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Club to rival Barcelona for veteran striker, Blancos star completes move away from club, and more — 27th January 2021

Real Madrid have their work cut out for them in LaLiga Santander as they're tasked with catching up with runaway leaders Atletico Madrid. The Blancos will hope to string together a run of wins ahead of their UEFA Champions League commitments come February to help build some much-needed momentum, starting with their game against Levante.

Ahead of their upcoming fixture, here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid transfer news.

Real Madrid and Barcelona plotting shock move for Edin Dzeko

With both Real Madrid and Barcelona on the lookout for a quality striker in the transfer market, Edin Dzeko has emerged as a potential target for them this winter. The Clasico giants have been hit by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and have struggled financially, leaving them with little resources to afford a marquee player to bolster their attacks. Dzeko could prove to be a shrewd signing as he is an experienced goalscorer.

104 - Edin #Dzeko has now scored 104 goals for AS Roma, equalling Pedro Manfredini as the 5th best scorer for the Giallorossi in all competitions. Bomber.#SerieA #RomaSampdoria pic.twitter.com/EW3dUCl8r4 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) June 24, 2020

The wantaway AS Roma man could also be available on the cheap, allowing Real Madrid to focus on other areas of the pitch as well. Dzeko, formerly of Manchester City, was hoping to leave the club last summer with a move to Juventus reportedly lined up, but it fell through in the eleventh hour. He has seven Serie A goals in 15 games to his name this season.

Reinier Jesus to remain at Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid wonderkid Reinier Jesus is set to remain at Borussia Dortmund despite a lack of playing time, as per reports. The Brazilian wonderkid moved to Dortmund on a two-year loan deal, similar to that of Achraf Hakimi's, upon his €30m move from Flamengo. The move has not been anywhere near as fruitful as the Moroccan's as he's managed just 136 minutes across all competitions and has been repeatedly left out of the squad.

Advertisement

8 - Reinier Jesus (17 years) was the youngest player to have 8+ goal involvements in the Brazilian Serie A 2019 (six goals and two assists). Jewel. pic.twitter.com/RLP7UPhYLG — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 7, 2020

Reports now suggest that Reinier has decided to remain at Dortmund despite the lack of game time. The Real Madrid man wants to wait and see if his fortunes change at the Signal Iduna Park, and his parent club are happy to allow Reinier to have the final say on the matter.

Martin Odegaard completes move to Arsenal

Martin Odegaard's loan move from Real Madrid to Arsenal has been officially announced on Wednesday. The Norwegian, who was said to be disgruntled at the Spanish capital club due to a lack of involvement, has now moved to North London on a short-term deal — his fourth loan spell since joining Real Madrid.

Advertisement

Real Sociedad were also said to be keen on re-signing him on loan, but Odegaard chose Arsenal after being convinced by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta. Upon the completion of his move, the Norwegian star said;

"I spoke to [Mikel] Arteta before coming here - and it was crucial. That was very important for me, and he seems like a top manager, and I liked his ideas, the way he sees football and also the way he is."

Odegaard is scheduled to return to his parent club, Real Madrid, come summer. Arsenal will reportedly pay them a fee in the region of €3m for the creative midfielder's services.

Also read: Kylian Mbappe asking price revealed, Blancos superstar could leave club if Zinedine Zidane is sacked, and more