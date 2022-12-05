Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Former player backs Jude Bellingham to join Manchester City; Carlo Ancelotti tells Los Blancos not to offload Marco Asensio in January, and more - December 5, 2022

Real Madrid have dropped behind Barcelona in the race for the La Liga title. Los Blancos trail their bitter rivals by two points in the standings after 14 games.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has backed Jude Bellingham to join Manchester City next year. Elsewhere, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has told the Spanish giants not to offload Marco Asensio.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 5, 2022:

Rio Ferdinand backs Jude Bellingham to join Manchester City

Jude Bellingham is likely to ignite a bidding war for his signature next year.

Rio Ferdinand reckons Manchester City could win the race to sign Jude Bellingham.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is one of the most sought-after players in European football at the moment. The Englishman has been exceptional for the Bundesliga giants this season, scoring nine goals and setting up three more in 22 games across competitions.

Bellingham has continued his golden form with the Three Lions at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 19-year-old has been running the show from midfield and is earning rave reviews with his performances. Real Madrid are among his suitors, with the La Liga giants convinced that he could help with their succession plans for their ageing midfield.

Rio Ferdinand, talking via his YouTube channel:



However, speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said that Bellingham could look to win the Premier League with Manchester City first. The former Red Devils defender added that his compatriot would eventually end up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I think he will (join Manchester City), yeah. He’ll say, ‘listen, I’ve got a couple of mates there, English boys. I can go to Madrid in five years. There’s no rush. I just think he thinks: ‘you know what, I’m the superstar. I’m going to win the Premier League, because I’m an English-born boy. And then I’ll go to Madrid, and I’ll do the same there in a few years’,” said Ferdinand.

Bellingham is also wanted at Chelsea and Liverpool.

Carlo Ancelotti tells Real Madrid not to offload Marco Asensio in January

Marco Asensio has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti has urged Real Madrid not to offload Marco Asensio, according to Defensa Central via TBR Football.

The Spanish midfielder is a target for Arsenal this winter. The 26-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the La Liga giants, who have struggled to tie him down to a new deal.

Asensio is unimpressed by his lack of game time under Ancelotti and wants assurances of regular football before committing himself to Los Blancos.

The Gunners are hoping of prising him away this winter and can assure him of a place in the starting XI. There are reports claiming that Real Madrid could be open to cashing in on the Spaniard should he stall a new contract. However, Ancelotti has told the club’s hierarchy that the 26-year-old cannot be offloaded under any circumstances.

The Italian manager is hoping to retain the La Liga title as well as the UEFA Champions League this season. With a long season ahead, Los Blancos could benefit from Asensio’s presence. The Spaniard has appeared 15 times for the club across competitions this season, scoring three goals and setting up three more. He has also been impressive for La Roja at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring in the 7-0 win over Costa Rica.

Nacho Fernandez wanted by Premier League duo

Nacho Fernandez has admirers in the Premier League.

Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in Nacho Fernandez, according to Mundo Deportivo via Madrid Universal.

The Spanish defender is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid but is yet to sign a new deal. Nacho has been a loyal servant to the La Liga giants throughout his career, but he has never nailed down a place in the starting XI.

The 32-year-old is now looking for regular football and is willing to end his lengthy association with Los Blancos to get his wish.

The Spanish giants have offered him a one-year extension but could give him their blessing if he wishes to leave. Villa and Wolves are hot on his heels and are ready to offer him a way out of the Santiago Bernabeu.

