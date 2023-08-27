Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe move unlikely this summer, Los Blancos offered Anthony Martial, and more - August 27, 2023

Real Madrid have enjoyed a flawless start to the new season. Carlo Ancelotti's men have won all three of their opening games of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe is unlikely to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have been offered the chance to sign Anthony Martial.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 27, 2023.

Kylian Mbappe move unlikely this summer

Kylian Mbappe won't arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer

Kylian Mbappe is unlikely to join Real Madrid this summer, according to AS. The French forward's future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has been the talk of the town for a while. Mbappe's contract with the Parisians expires at the end of this season and he is reluctant to sign an extension. The Ligue 1 champions are moving mountains to tie him down to a new deal, but have been unsuccessful so far.

Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old and have attempted to sign him without success in the past two summers. As such, the La Liga giants are expected to submit an offer this year as well. PSG are ready to let him go for a suitable bid and are reportedly surprised that Real Madrid haven't arrived for Mbappe so far.

Los Blancos have always planned to sign the player on a Bosman move next summer. The brief interest in the Frenchman from clubs in Premier League and Saudi Arabia had ignited talks of a bid this year. However, the La Liga giants have refrained from testing the waters in the current transfer window.

They haven't submitted a bid so far and do not plan to do so, despite the lack of a established No. 9 in the squad. Carlo Ancelotti has roped in Joselu to take over from Karim Benzema, while Jude Bellingham has been scoring goals for fun in the No. 10 role. Mbappe remains a target for 2024; the player also intends to stay in Paris for this season and move to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

Real Madrid offered Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial could leave Old Trafford this summer

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Anthony Martial this summer, according to Fichajes. The player is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and Manchester United are looking to move him on. The Red Devils have offered the player to the La Liga giants on loan, with an option to buy next summer.

The move could be an interesting option for Los Blancos. Carlo Ancelotti has suffered a setback with Vinicius Junior's injury, and Martial could help him deal with the situation. The 27-year-old could be a stop-gap option for Real Madrid until the arrival of Kylian Mbappe in 2024. If Martial fares well, they could consider a permanent stay, while they will have no obligation to keep the player if he struggles.

PAOK want Reinier Jesus

PAOK have set their sights on Reinier Jesus, according to UOL. The Brazilian attacking midfielder has been a disappointment since joining Real Madrid in 2020 and is a peripheral figure at the club right now. He has failed to impress even on loan deals to Borussia Dortmund and Girona and Los Blancos are looking to offload him this summer. PAOK have offered to take him off their hands.

The Greek side are looking to add some creativity to their ranks and have zeroed in on Reinier. While he hasn't lived up to expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu, PAOK expect the Brazilian to hit the ground running in Greece. They have already intiated contact with the La Liga giants, who are ready to let him leave either on loan or a permanent deal. However, PAOK are yet to submit an official offer for the Brazilian.