Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe waiting for Los Blancos to make final attempt for his signature, Nuno rules out Bale’s Spurs return, and more - 17th July 2021

Real Madrid is working hard to return to their best under Carlo Ancelotti next season. Los Blancos finished the recently concluded La Liga campaign in second place at the end of an intensely contested title race that went down to the wire.

The Spanish giants were also knocked out of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals by eventual champions Chelsea.

Real Madrid is eager to make amends next season and is planning to reinforce their attack over the summer. Los Blancos could bid adieu to a few of their current stars before the start of the new campaign.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 17, 2021.

Kylian Mbappe waiting for Real Madrid to make final attempt for his signature

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is waiting for a final push from Real Madrid for his signature, AS reports. The Frenchman is already in the last 12 months of his contract and is wanted by Los Blancos this summer.

However, Paris Saint-Germain is reluctant to let him leave, even though they are aware that Mbappe could run down his contract and leave for free in a year.

The Ligue 1 giants are ready to offer their star man a blockbuster contract, but the player has no intentions of staying.

🚨| Mbappe has already decided NOT to renew and many of his teammates know he wants to leave, but this does not mean he is going to Madrid this summer because it is possible that Real Madrid may not have the money to sign him or that PSG do not want to sell him. @AndiOnrubia [🥈] — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) July 17, 2021

Instead, Mbappe is hoping that Real Madrid will make a final attempt to secure his signature this summer.

Los Blancos are yet to submit a formal bid with PSG for Mbappe, and the 22-year-old is waiting for the La Liga giants to change their approach in the next few days.

Mbappe doesn’t want to start the new season without sorting out his future. The Frenchman has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, and if a move fails to materialize this summer, Mbappe could sign a pre-agreement with Real Madrid in January.

Nuno Espirito Santo rules out Gareth Bale return to Spurs

Gareth Bale

Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed that Gareth Bale will not join Tottenham Hotspur this summer. The Welshman enjoyed a stellar 2020-21 season on loan at the Premier League side but has returned to Real Madrid at the end of his tenure.

Spurs paid around 40% of his £650,000 per week salary, but a second loan spell is not on the cards.

Football London asked the Tottenham Hotspur manager whether the Welshman would return to the club for another loan spell next season, and Nuno’s response was crisp and to the point.

"He will not be part of our squad," said Nuno.

Tottenham new manager Nuno Espirito Santo confirms: “Gareth Bale will NOT be part of our team next season”. Bale is back at Real Madrid, waiting for final decision on his future. ⚪️ @AlasdairGold #THFC #Real — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2021

Raphael Varane yet to respond to Real Madrid offer

Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane has not yet responded to Real Madrid’s offer for a renewal, Marca reports. The Frenchman was presented with the proposal weeks ago, and his delay does not spell good news for Los Blancos.

Varane has been linked with a move to Manchester United, but the Red Devils are yet to submit a former offer for the player.

Real Madrid wants the matter sorted as soon as possible, so they have enough time to sign a replacement. Varane’s current contract with Los Blancos expires next summer.

