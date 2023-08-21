Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool offer €100 million for Aurelien Tchouameni; Los Blancos suffer Kylian Mbappe blow, and more - August 21, 2023

Real Madrid have enjoyed a strong start to their new campaign. Carlo Ancelotti's men have picked up two wins in any many games and next face Celta Vigo on Friday (August 25) in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have submitted a massive offer for Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe for free next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 21, 2023:

Liverpool offer €100 million for Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni is wanted at Anfield.

Liverpool have submitted a €100 million offer for Aurelien Tchouameni, according to El Nacional.

The French midfielder’s future at Real Madrid remains up in the air following the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. The Reds are hoping to make the most of the situation and have attempted to coax the La Liga giants to part ways with the 23-year-old.

Tchouameni arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer as one of the rising stars of European football. Tipped to eventually replace Casemiro, the Frenchman started his stint with Los Blancos well. However, he failed to build on to those initial performances and soon dropped out of favour.

Despite his struggles, the 23-year-old remains highly regarded at Anfield, and Liverpool are long-term admirers of the player. Manager Jurgen Klopp wants to reinvigorate his midfield and is pushing the club to sign Tchouameni. The Reds have submitted a massive offer for Real Madrid to consider. The Merseyside club’s offer consists of €80 million upfront with a further €20 million in add-ons.

Los Blancos could be tempted to part ways with the Frenchman, given that there’s a costly move for Mbappe scheduled soon. However, president Florentino Perez will make the final decision in the matter after a chat with Tchouameni.

Real Madrid suffer Kylian Mbappe blow

Kylian Mbappe is a priority target at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Paris Saint-Germain are confident of tying the Frenchman down to a new deal this summer. The 24-year-old is a priority target for Los Blancos, who would prefer to secure his services on a Bosman move next summer. Mbappe’s contract with the Parisians expires in 12 months, and he has previously said that he won’t sign a new deal.

However, things have reportedly changed following a heart-to-heart with PSG chairman Nassr Al-Khelaifi. The Frenchman has apparently told the club hierarchy that he's willing to sign an extension. Furthermore, the Parisians don’t expect an offer for the player from Los Blancos this summer either.

The new contract could have an option for the player to leave next summer for a suitable fee. As such, if Real Madrid want to sign Mbappe in 2024, they may have to break the bank.

Kieran Trippier heaps praise on Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has been impressive since his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kieran Trippier has spoken highly of Jude Bellingham. The English midfielder joined Real Madrid this summer and has hit the ground running. Los Blancos fought off stiff competition from the Premier League to get their man.

Speaking recently, as cited by Madrid Universal, Trippier backed Bellingham to become the best in the world.

“For me, Jude can become one of the best in the world, 100%. At such a young age, it’s scary how good he is. England are really lucky to have a player like Jude. I think Jude is only 19 years of age so it’s frightening really, how good he is,” said Trippier.

Bellingham has scored three goals in his first two competitive games for the La Liga giants this season.