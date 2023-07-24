Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos calm amid Kylian Mbappe saga; Liverpool eyeing €80 million Federico Valverde move, and more - July 24, 2023

Real Madrid failed to defend their league title last season, losing out to bitter rivals Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti's team were also knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the semifinals by eventual champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are refusing to be affected by the ongoing Kylian Mbappe saga at Paris Saint-Germain. Elsewhere, Liverpool are planning a €80 million move for Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 24, 2023:

Real Madrid calm amid Kylian Mbappe saga

Kylian Mbappe could leave Paris this summer.

Real Madrid remain unmoved by the recent developments in Kylian Mbappe's future, club president Florentino Perez has said.

The French forward's future at Paris Saint-Germain took a rapid turn over the weekend. Mbappe's refusal to sign an extension to his contract, which expires next year, prompted the Parisians to not include him in their pre-season tour.

The Ligue 1 giants are reportedly looking to offload Mbappe this summer to avoid losing the player for free in 2024. Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old and are planning to sign the player on a Bosman move next summer. However, with Mbappe available now and clubs in Saudi Arabia and the Premier League hot on his case, the La Liga giants are expected to take action.

However, on Sunday as cited by Football Espana, Perez appeared unaffected by the entire fiasco and said that he'a not thinking of Mbappe. Real Madrid have twice failed in their attempts to sign the player but remain his preferred destination.

Liverpool eyeing €80 million Federico Valverde move

Federico Valverde has admirers at Anfield.

Liverpool are working on a €80 million offer for Federico Valverde, according to El Nacional.

The Uruguayan is one of the finest midfielders in Europe, so Reds boss Jurgen Klopp wants him at Anfield. The 25-year-old had been outstanding for Real Madrid over the years, but his position in the team is under threat following the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

The Reds are plotting to take advantage of the situation and bring the player to the Premier League. Los Blancos firmly have the player in their plans, but Liverpool are hoping to turn their heads with an exorbitant offer. Valverde remains keen to continue his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, but the La Liga giants could be tempted to consider a deal.

Madrid are well stocked in midfield and remain linked with a massive move for Mbappe. As such, the Spanish giants could consider cashing in on Valverde to raise funds to sign the Frenchman.

Nacho Fernandez pleased to become captain

Nacho Fernandez has been handed the armband this summer at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Nacho has said that he's looking forward to wearing the armband for Real Madrid next season.

The La Liga giants appointed the veteran defender as their first captain following the departure of Karim Benzema. The Spaniard rose through ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu and spent his entire with Los Blancos.

Speaking to the club website, Nacho said that becoming a captain hands him the added responsibility of continuing to fight for titles.

"Being captain is very nice and a very important challenge. I’ve been here my whole life, not only in the first team but in all the categories.

"Representing this club is the best thing that can happen to me. I’m a home-grown man, and I’ve been captain many times, but being Real Madrid’s first captain is very special," said Nacho.

He continued:

"The responsibility that comes with it is to keep fighting and winning titles. That doesn’t change. I always try to fight for my team and win games with this crest, which is what you are taught from the time you are a little boy.”

Nacho also said that his role entails passing on the values of the club to the younger players.

"I was taught very well since I was a child what the values of this club are and now I’m going to try to pass them on. My dream was to make my debut with the first team, but being first captain is something different. As the moment gets closer, I’m believing in it more," said Nacho.

He added:

"The team and the fans show me their affection every day, being captain means being a leader and being the best teammate for everyone else. I’m proud and happy and with the help of this great team everything is easier."

Nacho has been in and out of the first team last season but remains a very valuable squad member for Ancelotti.