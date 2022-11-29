Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos contemplating move for Tottenham Hotspur striker; club monitoring Benfica midfielder, and more - November 29, 2022

Real Madrid have been faring well since Carlo Ancelotti took charge at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Italian manager enjoyed tremendous success last season, winning the La Liga-UEFA Champions League double, and remains on course to repeat the feat this campaign.

Los Blancos trail La Liga leaders Barcelona by two points after 14 points, having lost just once. They're also into the UEFA Champions League knockouts, where they face Liverpool for a place in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are contemplating a move for a Tottenham Hotspur striker. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are monitoring a Benfica midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 29, 2022:

Real Madrid contemplating Harry Kane move

Harry Kane has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are mulling over a move for Harry Kane next year, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The English striker is currently with his national team in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 29-year-old has been in superb form for Tottenham Hotspur this season, racking up 13 goals and three assists from 22 games across competitions.

Kane has been a consistent performer for Spurs for years and is easily among the most lethal strikers on the planet. The Englishman's exploits have caught the attention of clubs around Europe. Despite interest from multiple clubs, a move away from Tottenham has not materialised for Kane so far.

However, failure to add silverware to his career so far could tempt Kane to consider his future now.

Los Blancos have their eyes on the Englishman at the moment as they scout the market for Karim Benzema's successor. The Frenchman has been outstanding for the La Liga giants in recent seasons, but his age and recent injury woes have forced the club into hunting for replacements.

Kane has proven his pedigree and could be an astute replacement for the 34-year-old. With the player tied with Spurs till 2024, Real Madrid might have a chance to prise him away next summer if he refuses to sign an extension.

Los Blancos monitoring Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez is tipped to have a great future.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Enzo Fernandez, according to SPORT via Madrid Universal.

The Argentinean has been outstanding for Benfica this season, registering three goals and five assists in 24 games across competitions. The 21-year-old propelled himself to stardom after a wondrous strike for La Albiceleste in the 2-0 win over Mexico at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup last week.

Fernandez already has admirers at clubs around the continent, including Barcelona.

Fernandez already has admirers at clubs around the continent, including Barcelona. Los Blancos have now joined the frat. The La Liga giants are laying down succession plans for their ageing midfield and have eyes on quite a few talented names. The Argentinean has recently been added to the list.

However, the 21-year-old is under contract with Benfica till 2027. As such, Real Madrid would have to break the bank to secure his signature.

Real Madrid have eyes on Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala has lit up Bundesliga this season.

Real Madrid are interested in Jamal Musiala, according to Mundo Deportivo via Madrid Universal.

The German teenager is currently representing his nation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 19-year-old has earned rave reviews with his performances with Bayern Munich this season, scoring 12 goals and setting up ten more in 22 games across competitions. His stock is expected to rise after the World Cup.

Los Blancos are impressed by his exponential rise and want to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants are aiming to transform their midfield in the coming years and have Musiala and Jude Bellingham on their agenda. While the Englishman is likely to be available next summer, securing the German could be a tough ask.

Musiala is tied with the Bavarians till 2026, and the club have no intention of letting him go. Furthermore, even if Madrid can convince Bayern to sell Musiala, the 19-year-old is likely to cost a fortune.

