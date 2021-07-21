Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos exit race for French star, Carlo Ancelotti decides on Martin Odegaard's future, and more - 21st July 2021

Real Madrid Legends played an entertaining game against Barcelona Legends at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv. Los Blancos got the better of their bitter rivals, edging out 3-2 to end the night on a high. The victory, however, will have little significance in the upcoming season for the La Liga giants as Carlo Ancelotti plots to get them back to the top of the league.

Real Madrid are expected to make full use of the summer in their bid to rebuild the team. However, the Italian could also use a cautious approach while investing in the market and is also expected to make full use of the squad at his disposal.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 21 July 2021.

Real Madrid exit race for French star

Houssem Aouar

Real Madrid have exited the race for Houssem Aouar, according to TBR Football via Defensa Central. Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur are all vying for the Lyon midfielder, who is currently valued at £30m by the Ligue 1 side.

Carlo Ancelotti is also interested in the Frenchman, who prefers a move to Los Blancos or Barcelona. However, the Italian has been told that the La Liga giants can only target Aouar next summer.

Real Madrid are putting all their efforts into securing the services of Kylian Mbappe. The Paris Saint-German star is in the final year of his current contract and has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are aware that PSG can command a colossal fee for their prized asset and are preparing to divert all funds to make the move happen. However, if Real Madrid miss out on the Frenchman, they could return for Aoaur before the end of the summer.

Carlo Ancelotti decides on Martin Odegaard's future

Martin Odegaard

Carlo Ancelotti has made Martin Odegaard part of his plans for the upcoming season, according to The Express via AS. The Norwegian impressed while on loan at Arsenal during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign and the Gunners are eager to sign him permanently this summer. However, it appears the Premier League giants will miss out on the player.

Arsenal's hopes of signing Martin Odegaard dealt new blowhttps://t.co/2fBXc5wwYa pic.twitter.com/jwNtJ4FR4f — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 21, 2021

Ancelotti is reportedly considering the trio of Gareth Bale, Odegaard and Dani Ceballos as new signings and wants to use them extensively next season. The Norwegian spoke with Ancelotti regarding his role in the upcoming campaign and wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid hand Sergio Ramos' shirt number to David Alaba

David Alaba

Real Madrid have handed new signing David Alaba the No. 4 shirt previously worn by Sergio Ramos. The Austrian joined Los Blancos this summer as a free agent after his contract with Bayern Munich expired. With Ramos departing the club as a free agent as well, the La Liga giants have made Alaba his replacement by giving the fabled shirt to the Austrian.

Speaking at the presentation, Alaba expressed his delight at arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I'm very proud and honoured to wear this white jersey of Real Madrid. For sure I will give everything [so] we can be very successful together. Vamos! Hala Madrid!” said Alaba.

