Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing €1 billion move for Kylian Mbappe; club want Enzo Fernandez in 2023, and more - December 22, 2022

Real Madrid are second in La Liga after 14 games. Carlo Ancelotti's wards have won 11 games and lost just once in the league so far, trailing their arch-rivals Barcelona by two points.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are plotting a stunning €1 billion move for Kylian Mbappe in 2023. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants want to trigger Enzo Fernandez's release clause in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 22, 2022:

Real Madrid eyeing €1 billion move for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are plotting a stunning €1 billionn proposal to lure Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Marca.

The Frenchman lit up the 2022 FIFA World Cup, finishing with eight goals and two assists from seven games. Despite failing to win the top prize, the 24-year-old was among the best players in the tournament, scoring a hat-trick in the final, albeit in a losing cause.

Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the Frenchman and were very close to signing him on a Bosman move this summer. However, Mbappe had a change of heart at the eleventh hour and opted to extend his stay with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) instead. The La Liga giants were left with a bad taste in the mouth after the fiasco. Initial reports said that they had closed the door on the 24-year-old.

SPORTbible @sportbible Real Madrid are 'ready to pay €1 billion' to sign PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe! 🤯 Real Madrid are 'ready to pay €1 billion' to sign PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe! 🤯 https://t.co/hx2W6iJPyN

However, it now appears that Real Madrid have forgiven the Frenchman and are pursuing him with renewed vigour. Mbappe is not entirely settled at the Parc des Princes despite signing a new deal and remains open to a departure. The frustrating defeat in the World Cup final is expected to fuel his desire for a new challenge in club football.

Los Blancos are ready to offer him respite and are planning a colossal deal for the 24-year-old. The Spanish giants are reportedly ready to offer €150 million in transfer fee, €630 million in wages and a further €220 million in commission.

While the astronomical offer is likely to raise eyebrows, it's fair to remember that Mbappe is already a superstar. Real Madrid have always pursued Galacticos, and the Frenchman could take the club to an entirely new level.

Los Blancos want Enzo Fernandez in 2023

Enzo Fernandez is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to trigger Enzo Fernandez's release clause in January, according to journalist Sebastian Srur via Madrid Universal.

The 21-year-old has popped up on Los Blancos’ radar after a fruitful outing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Argentinean was one of the stars of his nation’s triumphant campaign and was adjudged the Best Young Player of the tournament.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🥇| Real Madrid would go for Enzo Fernández in January to activate the release clause for the summer. @xLeandro7 🥇| Real Madrid would go for Enzo Fernández in January to activate the release clause for the summer. @Sebasrur 🚨🥇| Real Madrid would go for Enzo Fernández in January to activate the release clause for the summer. @Sebasrur, @xLeandro7 https://t.co/fc1qgYpRq4

Fernandez has also enjoyed a superb run with Benfica since arriving this summer. The 21-year-old has amassed three goals and five assists in 24 appearances for the Portuguese giants across competitions. Real Madrid are eager to rope in a new midfielder next summer, and the intense competition for Jude Bellingham has forced them to contemplate alternate targets.

Fernandez has been identified as an option, and the La Liga giants are not bothered by his massive €120 million release clause either. Los Blancos are willing to activate the clause in January, with a view to adding the player to their squad in the summer.

Ferland Mendy likely to leave Santiago Bernabeu

Ferland Mendy is edging closer to an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ferland Mendy is likely to leave Real Madrid in the summer, according to Marca via Madrid Universal.

The Frenchman has been a regular feature in the left-back position for Ancelotti, but his future hangs in the balance. His contract with the La Liga giants expires in 2025, but the club are not planning a renewal at the moment.

Los Blancos Live @TheBlancosLive Ferland Mendy has still not renewed his contract. He could leave Real Madrid just like Casemiro did. #rmlive Ferland Mendy has still not renewed his contract. He could leave Real Madrid just like Casemiro did. @marca 🚨 Ferland Mendy has still not renewed his contract. He could leave Real Madrid just like Casemiro did. @marca #rmlive 🇫🇷

Los Blancos were previously engaged in talks for a new deal with Mendy. However, the player’s wage demands forced negotiations to come to a standstill. The Spanish giants have not returned to the table since then, and the Frenchman is now likely to be offloaded at the end of the season.

Real Madrid are already searching for a new left-back as they plan for life after the 27-year-old. Mendy has appeared 17 times for Los Blancos this season across competitions, registering an assist.

Poll : 0 votes