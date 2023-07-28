Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing €230 million Kylian Mbappe deal; Jude Bellingham outlines reason for joining, and more - July 28, 2023

Real Madrid missed out on La Liga and UEFA Champions League last season. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is working to upgrade his squad to fight on all fronts in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are preparing a £230 million offer for Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, midfielder Jude Bellingham has outlined his reason for joining the La Liga giants from Borussia Dortmund.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 28, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing €230 million Kylian Mbappe deal

Kylian Mbappe could be on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning a €230 million offer to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon.

The French forward has been put up for sale by Paris Saint-Germain this month after refusing to extend his contract beyond 2024. He's generating interest from multiple suitors. Los Blancos were hoping to sign the player for free next summer when his contract expires.

However, the La Liga giants have been forced into action following recent developments. Mbappe turned down a colossal offer from Saudi Arabia earlier this week, as he prefers to stay in Europe.

Real Madrid are now worried that clubs in the continent, especially from the Premier League, could turn the Frenchman's head with a suitable offer. The La Liga giants are now preparing a massive offer to end the saga and bring the player to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, a part of the amount will reportedly be used to strike a deal with the 24-year-old.

Jude Bellingham outlines reason for joining club

Jude Bellingham is among the most highly rated midfielders in Europe.

Jude Bellingham has said that he turned down his other suitors this summer because Real Madrid are the biggest club in the world.

The English midfielder arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last month from Borussia Dortmund in a blockbuster deal. The 20-year-old was heavily courted by clubs across Europe, especially from the Premier League. However, Los Blancos beat the competition to win the race for his signature.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Madrid Universal, Bellingham also pointed out that the La Liga giants are the best place for him to learn.

"Like I already said, Real Madrid are the biggest club in the world. The best club, the best players, the best team & the best people to learn from," said Bellingham.

Bellingham was outstanding for Real Madrid in his first start for the club against Manchester United, scoring the opening goal in a 2-0 friendly win.

Toni Kroos heaps praise on Arda Guler

Toni Kroos has spoken highly of Arda Guler. The Turkish teenager joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahce this month and is already tipped to become a future superstar. Guler has reportedly impressed behind the scenes at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kroos has had the opportunity to study the player from up close. On the Einfach mal luppen podcast, the German was full of praise for the 18-year-old.

"It has to be said that he has great talent for his age. He has an excellent left foot, which I’m sure he will use to great effect.

"He has a great shot. He is very good technically, especially working within small spaces. I think he’s a pretty good and smart signing, especially for the future," said Kroos.

However, Kroos warned against putting too much pressure on the teenager.

"He definitely brings a lot, and that will help him to being successful here. He’s very keen. But on the other hand, you also have to be a little careful with so many expectations placed on young players," said Kroos.

He continued:

"We’ve seen it happen with other players who, unfortunately, didn’t live up to their promise.

"And especially in this club, there are other issues that determine whether someone is successful or not. It’s not just about having talent, technique or shooting ability."

Guler is yet to have his debut for Los Blancos and missed the pre-season game against Manchester United with an injury.