Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos face Kylian Mbappe dilemma; Manchester United offer €50 million for David Alaba, and more - July 26, 2023

Real Madrid are working to improve their squad after finishing second in the league last season. Carlo Ancelotti's team also failed to defend the UEFA Champions League trophy and will be expected to improve next campaign.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are faced with a crucial decision regarding Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe amid interest in the player from Al-Hilal. Elsewhere, Manchester United are willing to offer €50 million for Madrid defender David Alaba.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 26, 2023:

Real Madrid face Kylian Mbappe dilemma

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid could be forced to move for Kylian Mbappe this summer amid interest from Al-Hilal, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The French forward's future is dominating headlines at the moment, with Paris Saint-Germain ready to cash in on him this summer. The Saudi Arabian club have submitted a mammoth offer for the 24-year-old, who's a priority target for Los Blancos.

On The Debrief podcast, Jacobs said that the Parisians are ready to let Mbappe join Al-Hilal.

"Now, the other interesting possibility, and I’m sure that PSG are really keeping a very close eye on this, is the fact that Al Hilal (are) now coming in and putting this offer in, this formal offer and PSG granting (Mbappe) permission to at least discuss it, that suddenly puts a bit of pressure on Real Madrid. Real Madrid will be looking at this thinking table, this kind of offer," said Jacobs.

Jacobs added that the entire fiasco will be a cause of concern for the La Liga giants.

"Then a club, European based with significant financial working behind them, possibly a club from the Premier League, could come in and do similar.

"And although it wouldn’t be on the same financial scale as the offer from Al-Hilal, it would probably be more convincing for him from a sporting standpoint," said Jacobs.

He continued:

“So suddenly, that agreement that PSG suspect is in place for 2024 between Real Madrid and Mbappe could have serious competition from a club that puts a long-term project at an enticing offer, both financially and in sporting terms, in front of him and suddenly turns its head unexpectedly.”

Real Madrid would ideally like Mbappe to arrive to the Santiago Bernabeu on a Bosman move next summer.

Manchester United offer €50 million for David Alaba

David Alaba has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are willing to offer €50 million for the services of David Alaba, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Red Devils are looking for defensive reinforcements this summer amid uncertainties over Harry Maguire's future. Manager Erik ten Hag wanted Napoli's Kim Min-jae, but Bayern Munich won the race for his signature. The Dutch manager has now set his sights on Alaba.

The Austrian has become a first-team regular since arriving in Real Madrid in 2021. However, the Red Devils are planning to tempt Los Blancos to part ways with the 31-year-old. The Premier League giants are ready to offer a sizeable fee for Alaba, who, they believe, could be a shrewd addition to their team.

Ancelotti is well stocked in defence, so the La Liga giants could be open to Alaba's departure. However, the Austrian wants to continue at the Santiago Bernabeu and has no desire to leave.

Los Blancos eager to offload Andriy Lunin

Real Madrid are eager to offload Andriy Lunin, according to AS. The Ukrainian goalkeeper hasn't lived up to expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu, and the club are now looking to move him on. Los Blancos want a new No. 2 to push Thibaut Courtois and have their eyes on multiple candidates at the moment.

Lunin needs to vacate his position before a new face can be roped in, and that has proven to be a problem. The 24-year-old is in the final 12 months of his contract but hasn't been offered a new deal yet.

The La Liga giants are hoping to cash in on him this summer, but the player has no intentions to leave right now.