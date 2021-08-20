Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos identify French star as Kylian Mbappe alternative, club interested in Arsenal striker, and more - 20th August 2021

Real Madrid are preparing to get back to their best this season after ending the 2020-21 campaign in disappointment. Los Blancos finished a close second in the league and bowed out of the UEFA Champions League in the semi-final stages. With the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti, there’s an expectation that the La Liga giants will be back to the pinnacle of success soon.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in a Manchester United attacker at the moment, while they are also keeping a close eye on an Arsenal star. Los Blancos are also rumored to be plotting a move for a German defender next summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 20 August 2021.

Real Madrid identify French star as Kylian Mbappe alternative

Real Madrid want Anthony Martial at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have identified Anthony Martial as an alternative to Kylian Mbappe, according to The Hard Tackle via El Gol Digital.

Los Blancos have made the Paris Saint-Germain star their number one target this summer, but it looks increasingly unlikely that Mbappe will arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this month. Carlo Ancelotti has turned his attention to short-term alternatives as a result, with the PSG man still expected to join the La Liga giants next summer.

🚨| Real Madrid and PSG are currently not negotiating for Kylian Mbappé. With only 10 days to go, PSG do not plan to let him go.@le_Parisien [🥇] — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) August 19, 2021

Manchester United's Anthony Martial has emerged as a viable option for Real Madrid to explore. The Frenchman has blown hot and cold since making the move to Old Trafford. Martial enjoyed a fantastic 2019-20 campaign, scoring 23 goals, but endured a horrid 2020-21 season. However, his inconsistency has not deterred Los Blancos, who are confident he can hit it off at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid only want the Frenchman on loan, with the La Liga giants making contingency plans if they fail to land both Mbappe and Erling Haaland. That way, Los Blancos will have space available in the squad if the PSG star arrives on a free transfer next summer.

Los Blancos interested in Arsenal striker

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could leave Arsenal this summer

Real Madrid have set their eyes on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to The Hard Tackle via El Gol Digital. Los Blancos are eager to bolster their attack after a disappointing 2020-21 season where all of their attackers except Karim Benzema failed to impress. The La Liga giants are planning to bring in the Gabon international to share goalscoring responsibilities with the Frenchman.

Aubameyang’s ability to play in multiple positions in attack could be a welcome addition to the Real Madrid squad. Arsenal are willing to part ways with their captain if they receive a suitable offer.

Real Madrid plotting move for Niklas Sule in 2022

Real Madrid have their eyes on Niklas Sule (L)

Real Madrid are interested in Niklas Sule, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. However, Los Blancos will wait until his contract expires next summer to sign him for free. The German defender has endured mixed fortunes since joining Bayern Munich in 2017.

But Real Madrid are eager to reunite Sule with David Alaba at the heart of their defense. The Bavarians have initiated contract talks with the player, but nothing concrete has come out of the negotiations as yet.

