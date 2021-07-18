Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Italian defender, Carlo Ancelotti plotting positional change for French star, and more - 18th July 2021

Real Madrid are facing a defensive dilemma at the moment. Los Blancos have already seen Sergio Ramos leave the club for free and join Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti will be able to call upon new signing David Alaba as a replacement for the fiery Spaniard, however, Raphael Varane looks certain to leave the club next. That would leave the La Liga giants without two of their most experienced defenders going into the new season.

Real Madrid are desperate to address the issue and are already planning to bring in another central defender this summer. Meanwhile, Los Blancos are also expected to send some of their current stars away on loan.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid stories from 18 July 2021.

Real Madrid interested in Italian defender

Giorgio Chiellini

Real Madrid are interested in Giorgio Chiellini, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. Los Blancos are already searching for a replacement for Raphael Varane, who looks set to join Manchester United this summer. The La Liga giants have turned their attention to the Italian, whose current contract with Juventus expired last month. Chiellini has been at Turin since 2005 and is one of the legends of the modern game.

Bombshell from Italy. According to Calciomercato, Real Madrid want to sign Chiellini, who is currently on loan, and thus take him away from Juventus. pic.twitter.com/5MOB2owh2R — Manuel Menacho (@MenachoManuel1) July 17, 2021

The Italian recently won Euro 2020 with his nation and has registered 535 appearances for the Bianconeri so far, registering 36 goals and 24 assists. Real Madrid believe Chiellini’s experience can be pivotal at the Santiago Bernabeu as they attempt to fight for silverware next season.

The 36-year-old can also be a role model for the budding defenders in the team. Real Madrid will only offer the Italian a one-year contract and it remains to be seen whether Juventus can convince Chiellini to sign a new deal.

Carlo Ancelotti plotting positional change for French star

Ferland Mendy

Carlo Ancelotti is considering moving Ferland Mendy to the center back position, according to Managing Madrid via La Sexta. The Frenchman has played his entire career as a left-back, but his reluctance to join in the attack and imposing presence make him an interesting candidate for the centreback role at Real Madrid. Ancelotti is ready to use him in that position in the upcoming season and could opt for David Alaba as a left-back instead.

Los Blancos are still sweating on Raphael Varane’s future and if the Frenchman ends up staying at the Santiago Bernabeu, there may not be a need for Mendy to change his position.

Real Madrid youngster keen on loan move to Real Sociedad

Takefusa Kubo

Real Madrid youngster Takefusa Kubo is eager to join Real Sociedad on loan, according to Managing Madrid via Noticias de Gipuzkoa. Sociedad have already contacted the player’s camp to discuss the deal. Kubo is set to feature for Japan at the Olympics, so an official confirmation is expected to arrive only at the end of the tournament.

Los Blancos sent Kubo on loan to Villarreal in the first half of last season, but the Japanese struggled for minutes with the Yellow Submarine. He then joined Getafe in January but endured similar problems there as well. Real Madrid are hoping that Kubo will be third time lucky with Sociedad.

