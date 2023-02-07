Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos leading Erling Haaland pursuit; Los Blancos have plans for Castilla striker, and more - February 7, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing for the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal against Al Ahly on Wednesday (February 8) at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. Carlo Ancelotti’s men are coming off a 1-0 La Liga defeat at Mallorca, though.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are leading the race to sign Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are planning to include a Castilla striker in their squad for next season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 7, 2023:

Real Madrid leading Erling Haaland pursuit

Erling Haaland has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are the favourites to sign Erling Haaland in 2024, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle. The Norwegian striker has been on fire this season for Manchester City but is likely to leave next summer. Los Blancos have had their eyes on the 22-year-old since his stint with Borussia Dortmund.

The La Liga giants are sweating on the future of Karim Benzema, who is at the fag end of his career. The Frenchman has shown signs of regress this season, and Real Madrid are already laying down succession plans for their prized asset. Los Blancos have identified Haaland as the ideal candidate to take over from the reigning Ballon d'Or winner.

The Norwegian has a €200 million release clause, which will be activated in the summer of 2024. The 22-year-old has amassed 31 goals and three assists in 28 games across competitions this season for City.

Los Blancos have plans for Alvaro Rodriguez next season

Real Madrid are planning to add Alvaro Rodriguez to their squad next season, according to journalist Rodra P via Madrid Universal.

The Uruguayan has been in blistering form for Real Madrid's Castilla this season. The 18-year-old earned his first team debut against Cacereno in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey.

Warriors of Uruguay @UruguayanHeroes Álvaro Rodríguez: 5 goals in 5 games during the U20 South American championship.



A star in the making. Álvaro Rodríguez: 5 goals in 5 games during the U20 South American championship.A star in the making. https://t.co/WMQLFNsVMe

Ancelotti is impressed by the youngster, who is a different striker to Benzema. The Italian lacks a backup for the French striker, and Rodriguez has emerged as an option.

Los Blancos will include him in the squad next season as cover for Benzema but will monitor his performances before handing him a new deal.

Federico Valverde admits his performances were affected by World Cup disappointment

Federico Valverde’s recent form with Real Madrid has been a cause of concern.

Federico Valverde has admitted that his performances have suffered after Uruguay’s premature exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The South American nation exited the tournament from the group stage, and Valverde hasn’t been the same player since then. The 24-year-old was on a glorious run with Real Madrid before the World Cup but has suffered a dip in form since the season restarted.

Genius @bonydacruz According to media reports, Federico Valverde is a Summer target for Man United! According to media reports, Federico Valverde is a Summer target for Man United! 👀 https://t.co/taBiGQ1OSC

Speaking ahead of the Club World Cup semifinal, as cited by AS, Valverde sounded hopeful that his performances will improve gradually:

“Yes (exiting the World Cup affected him), because you go with the optimism that everything will turn out well. It is the dream of every child, of millions of people. There is the sadness that comes from the feeling of all the work you did before the World Cup is for nothing. It helps you improve to know that good things don’t always happen in football,” said Valverde.

He added:

“Before the World Cup my performance was good, and after, it has not been the same. There are blips, but the key is to front up to these things. I must continue with the attitude prior to the World Cup, talk to those people who help me, and follow the path to end up being captain, which is what I want. Little by little, my performance will be better again.”

The Uruguayan also shed light on his preferred position on the pitch, saying he enjoys being versatile for the benefit of the team.

“I have to say wherever, because the coach is there, and he can take me away if I say another position (laughs). I started inside, but as a winger is where I have given the team the most goals and assists. I try to learn, and if you are of various positions, you become an option for the coach, and you play more. I am open to everything. What I want is to help the team and play,” said Valverde.

Valverde has appeared 31 times across competitions with Los Blancos this season, scoring eight goals and setting up four.

Poll : 0 votes