Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos offered chance to sign Lazio midfielder; club interested in Ajax midfielder, and more - November 30, 2022

Real Madrid are second in La Liga after 14 games, two points behind their arch-rivals Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti's wards have also reached the UEFA Champions League knockouts.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have been handed the opportunity to sign a Lazio midfielder. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are interested in an Ajax midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 30, 2022:

Real Madrid offered chance to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could be on the move in 2023.

Real Madrid have been handed the chance to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Corriere dello Sport via Madrid Universal.

The Serb is among a few elite midfielders in Europe who have performed admirably over the years. His exploits with Lazio have earned him 27-year-old admirers at clubs around the continent, but a move away from Rome has not yet materialised.

Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the stars of the Serie A side for years and has been impressive this season too. He has amassed five goals and seven assists in 20 games across competitions for Lazio this campaign. He's currently with his national team in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Serb's Lazio contract expires in 2024, but he's yet to sign an extension. Mateja Kezman, the 27-year-old's agent, has offered the player's services to Los Blancos. The La Liga giants are on the hunt for midfield reinforcements to address their ageing midfield. Real Madrid have their eyes on Jude Bellingham, but prising him away could be a tough task.

Lazio president Lotito on Sergej Milinković-Savić price tag: "Guess how much he's worth - he scored a goal at the World Cup with his ankle injured and he's the best midfielder in the World...", tells Messaggero. Last time, he mentioned €120m price tag for Sergej.

Milinkovic-Savic could be a suitable alternative to the Englishman, and given the former's contract situation, could be available on a cut-price deal next summer. Kezman is already planning to sit with Los Blancos in the near future to understand their interest in his client.

Los Blancos interested in Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Mohammed Kudus, according to Football Ghana. The Ghanaian midfielder has taken the 2022 FIFA World Cup by storm, scoring two goals and setting up one.

He arrived in Qatar in stellar form with Ajax, registering ten goals and two assists in 21 games across competitions this season. The 22-year-old's steady rise has endeared him to Los Blancos.

Mohammed Kudus is having quite a season with Ajax (all competitions): 21 Games, 10 Goals, 2 Assists. World Cup for Ghana: 2 Games, 2 Goals.

The La Liga giants are in the market for midfield reinforcements as they lay down succession plans for Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Kudus has popped up on their radar, and Real Madrid are likely to watch him closely at the World Cup. If the Ghanaian continues to deliver, Los Blancos could be at his doorstep soon.

Gary Neville heaps praise on Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior has been one to watch out for at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has spoken highly of Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian forward has been in fabulous form at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 22-year-old has developed in leaps and bounds recently at Real Madrid and is now one of Ancelotti's most trusted players.

Vinicius is also a regular for the Selecao and is leading their charge for the Holy Grail of football this year. Speaking after Brazil's win over Switzerland, Neville said that he adores the 22-year-old.

"I absolutely love him. I just think, how would I play against him? I’d have an absolute nightmare. I always thought Dutch and Brazilian wingers were by far the hardest to play against. Their movement, their positivity on the ball: they’re direct; they run at you, and to be fair, they look at you like you’re a mug," said Neville.

Vinicius has registered ten goals and five assists in 21 games for Los Blancos across competitions this season.

