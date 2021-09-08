Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos offering French superstar €30m-a-year deal, Spanish midfielder rejected move away from club, and more - 8th September 2021

Real Madrid are ready to continue their good start to the season. Los Blancos displayed impressive attacking flair in the opening three games, scoring eight goals. Carlo Ancelotti remains eager to return to the swashbuckling attacking football he showcased during his first stint at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are ready to offer a deal worth €80m per year to their numero uno transfer target. A Spanish midfielder turned down offers from the Premier League and Serie A to focus on his career with Los Blancos.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 8 September 2021.

Real Madrid offering Kylian Mbappe €30m-a-year deal

Kylian Mbappe is edging closer to a move to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are ready to offer Kylian Mbappe a blockbuster contract worth €30m per year, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. Los Blancos were desperate to secure the services of the Frenchman this summer and even offered Paris Saint-Germain €200m for his services.

However, the Ligue 1 giants had no intentions of letting their star player leave even though his current deal expires in less than 12 months.

BREAKING: Real Madrid made a €220 million offer for Kylian Mbappe today, but PSG are still not responding. pic.twitter.com/oQBwqBm0Uo — Goal (@goal) August 31, 2021

PSG are ready to move mountains to ensure Mbappe stays at the Parc des Princes, but the player has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid. Los Blancos are already preparing to tie the Frenchman down to a pre-contract in January and are willing to make him the highest-paid player at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The La Liga giants will offer Mbappe €30m-a-year, which will be significantly more than the €18.7m Eden Hazard currently pockets per year.

However, Real Madrid will hope PSG don’t succeed in convincing the Frenchman to stay in the next couple of months, or else their entire plan will go down the drain.

Marco Asensio rejected move away from Los Blancos

Marco Asensio wants to fight for his place at Real Madrid.

Marco Asensio has turned down interest from Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan this summer, according to Marca. The Spaniard was wanted by the Premier League side as well as the Serie A giants. However, Asensio rejected the opportunity for a fresh start and instead wants to focus on turning his Los Blancos career around.

MARCA: Both AC Milan and Tottenham tried to sign Marco Asensio this summer but the player rejected both offers. The player is convinced that he will earn Carlo Ancelotti's trust. pic.twitter.com/DwxK9LSG9i — Real Madrid News (@onlyrmcfnews) September 7, 2021

The Spaniard has endured a difficult time in the last couple of seasons, with a string of injuries hampering his development with Real Madrid. However, the 25-year-old managed to catch the eye at the Tokyo Olympics, helping Spain reach the finals. Los Blancos will now hope he can replicate the same form at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fenerbahce interested in Real Madrid star

Marcelo could move to Fenerbahce next season.

Fenerbahce are interested in Marcelo, according to AS. The Brazilian has dropped down the pecking order at Real Madrid this season despite being named captain following Sergio Ramos’ departure. Marcelo’s current contract expires next summer and he is unlikely to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Turkish giants are interested in securing his services but his €8m-a-year wages could be a deal-breaker. Marcelo could be open to a move next summer as a free agent, which would see him follow in the footsteps of his idol Roberto Carlos.

