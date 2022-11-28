Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos reignite interest in Tottenham Hotspur forward; club monitoring RB Leipzig full-back, and more - November 28, 2022

Real Madrid are second in La Liga, two points behind leaders Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti's wards have won 11 of their 14 league games this season and lost just once.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have reignited their interest in a Tottenham Hotspur forward. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are keeping a close eye on a RB Leipzig full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 28, 2022:

Real Madrid reignite interest in Richarlison

Richarlison is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have rekindled their interest in Richarlison, according to SPORT via The Hard Tackle. The Brazilian moved to Tottenham Hotspur this summer after a good run with Everton. The 25-year-old joined the Toffees in 2018 and went on to amass 53 goals from 152 games.

Richarlison is yet to scale similar heights with the Spurs, scoring just twice in 15 games this season. However, he has shown his pedigree at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scoring a brace in Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia in their campaign opener.

Los Blancos have been monitoring the 25-year-old for a while. Ancelotti wants the player at the Santiago Bernabeu, having watched him from close quarters during their time together at Goodison Park. The La Liga giants have been eyeing him for the last two summers and are now plotting to go for the kill.

LiveScore @livescore Since his debut for the national side in September 2018, Richarlison has scored more goals for Brazil than any other player (𝟭𝟵) Since his debut for the national side in September 2018, Richarlison has scored more goals for Brazil than any other player (𝟭𝟵) 🇧🇷🎯 https://t.co/vVM8TUONsc

Real Madrid are on the lookout for a successor to Karim Benzema. The French striker has been in red-hot form in the last few seasons but is in the final phase of his career. His recent injury woes have also accelerated Los Blancos' hunt for a replacement.

Richarlison is on their wishlist, with the player having shown his prowess in the No. 9 role for Brazil. However, Tottenham are likely to demand €100 million to part ways with their prized asset, who has a contract with them till 2027.

Los Blancos monitoring David Raum

David Raum is currently with the Germanu team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on David Raum, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The German full-back joined RB Leipzig this summer and immediately established himself as a first-team regular. The 24-year-old has appeared 22 times for the Bundesliga giants across competitions this season, registering an assist.

Football España @footballespana_ "It would be a dream, perhaps. I don't want to close any doors. I am very happy at Leipzig, but Madrid are an insane club."



David Raum to Marca. "It would be a dream, perhaps. I don't want to close any doors. I am very happy at Leipzig, but Madrid are an insane club."David Raum to Marca. https://t.co/2UwkidXNhK

Los Blancos lack a backup to Ferland Mendy, with the Frenchman's future also up in the air. David Alaba has deputised for him when required, so the Spanish giants could look to strengthen the position next year.

Raum has emerged as an option, thanks to his stellar form with club and country, and Real Madrid could secure his signature for €40 million.

Real Madrid face Chelsea competition for Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Journalist Carlo Garganese reckons Chelsea could give stiff competition to Los Blancos for the signature of Rafael Leao.

The Portuguese forward is a much sought-after player at the moment, thanks to his stellar exploits with AC Milan. The 23-year-old has registered seven goals and nine assists in 20 appearances across competitions for the Serie A holders this season.

Los Blancos have their eyes on the player who has also caught the eye at the FIFA World Cup. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Garganese said that the Blues are in touch with the player regarding a possible move.

"Leao’s contract runs out in 2024. Chelsea, they’re still in touch; they’re one of the main clubs, but they’re not the only club that are interested in him. Real Madrid are also interested in him as well," said Garganese.

AC Milan remain keen to extend Leao's stay at the San Siro. Leao came off the bench to score in Portugal's thrilling 3-2 win in their World Cup opener against Ghana last week.

