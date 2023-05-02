Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos retain Kylian Mbappe interest; club eyeing €100 million move for Alejandro Garnacho, and more - May 2, 2023

Real Madrid travel to the Reale Arena on Tuesday (May 2) to face Real Sociedad in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team will look to pick up all three points to pile up the pressure on league leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have retained an interest in Parisians attacker Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are ready to pay €100 million for Alejandro Garnacho.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on May 2, 2023:

Real Madrid retain Kylian Mbappe interest

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid remain in the hunt for Kylian Mbappe, according to Mundo Deportivo via Madrid Universal.

The French forward was a priority target for the La Liga giants last summer, but he performed an eleventh-hour U-turn to sign a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain. That decision infuriated Los Blancos' hierarchy, and it was previously reported that the club had closed the door on the 24-year-old.

However, it appears that Real Madrid still dream of securing the services of Mbappe. The French forward is among the best players in the world right now and is a long-term target for Los Blancos. It's now believed that club president Florentino Perez wants to announce the 24-year-old as a new signing at the unveiling of the new Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the La Liga giants will not enter negotiations with the Parisians to facilitate a move. Real Madrid will only move forward if Mbappe manages to convince the club to allow him to leave.

The 24-year-old has 35 goals and nine assists in 38 games across competitions, and the Ligue 1 champions will hate to see him leave. The player's contract expires next summer.

Los Blancos eyeing €100 million move for Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are willing to pay €100 million for the services of Alejandro Garnacho, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The 18-year-old has exploded into the scene at Manchester United this season, registering four goals and five assists in 29 games across competitions. The Argentinean is out with a knock but is already tipped to become the next superstar in football.

Los Blancos have been keeping a close eye on his performances and are now eager to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu. Garnacho recently penned a new deal with the Red Devils that will keep him at Old Trafford till 2028. That hasn't deterred Real Madrid's resolve, with the La Liga giants willing to activate a €100 million release clause in the player's new contract.

However, with the player firmly in Erik ten Hag's plans, prising him away from Manchester United might be tricky.

Imanol Alguacil heaps praise on Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior has been on fire this season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil has spoken highly of Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian forward has been in sizzling form for Real Madrid this season, amassing 22 goals and 20 assists from 49 games across competitions.

The 22-year-old will be suspended for Los Blancos' game against La Real, which will be good news for Alguacil. Speaking ahead of the tie, the Spanish manager also pointed out that Real Madrid have other threats in Vinicius' absence.

"Yes, because he’s been showing that he’s a difference maker, but sometimes when Vinicius is there, it’s other players who have won the match. … It’s clear that he’s having a great season, as his numbers show, but when he doesn’t have his day, others appear and those others are going to be on the pitch," said Alguacil.

Alguacil added that Los Blancos will give their all in midweek despite the Copa del Rey final only a few days away.

"No matter whether they have the final, a team like Madrid like to win everything and, even if they are missing some very important players, they are going to be a very, very competitive team. It’s crazy what this Real Madrid and this coach are doing! I’m convinced that it’s not going to be like Girona," said Alguacil.

He continued:

“I don’t think Madrid will have another slip-up like the one in Girona; it’s very difficult for it to happen twice in a row, so we’re going to see the best version of them, because they’re up against a great rival, and we’ve earned their respect, they play differently."

Ancelotti will be eager to pick up three points in midweek to bolster his team's morale ahead of facing Barcelona in the final on Saturday.

Poll : 0 votes