Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not rushing Kylian Mbappe deal; Liverpool offer €70 million for Federico Valverde, and more - June 27, 2023

Real Madrid are working to upgrade their squad this summer after missing out on La Liga and UEFA Champions League in the recently concluded campaign. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has added midfielder Jude Bellingham and Joselu to his roster but is looking for more reinforcements.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are ready to wait for Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, Liverpool are offering €70 million for Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 27, 2023:

Real Madrid not rushing Kylian Mbappe deal

Kylian Mbappe's future remains up in the air.

Real Madrid are ready to wait for Kylian Mbappe, according to Marca. The French forward has already declared his decision not to renew with Paris Saint-Germain. The 24-year-old's contract with the Ligue 1 champions runs till 2024, and there's a one year extension option that the player is not planning to exercise.

The situation has thrown Los Blancos into action, with the club expected to move for Mbappe this summer. There have also been rumours that the La Liga giants are preparing a colossal offer for the Frenchman, who's a long-term target. However, it's now being reportedly that Real Madrid are calm regarding the entire situation.

The La Liga giants have burned their hands twice in the pursuit of the 24-year-old, so they're understandably cautious regarding a move this year. Los Blancos wanted to sign Mbappe on a Bosman move next summer and remain committed to that plan. They're in no rush to enter a bidding war this year, knowing very well that the player can sign a pre-contract in six months.

Ancelotti, though, wants a new striker ahead of the upcoming season, despite signing Joselu on loan. Mbappe is the ideal choice, but the Italian is not pushing for the player right now.

Liverpool offer €70 million for Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde is wanted at Anfield.

Liverpool are ready to offer €70 million for Federico Valverde this summer, according to El Nacional.

Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the Uruguayan midfielder and wanted to sign him last year. The Reds even offered €90 million for the player's services, but Real Madrid refused to let him leave. However, the situation is a bit different this summer, especially since the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

Los Blancos have an admirable correction of midfielders, and the Englishman is set to add to the competition for places. Meanwhile, Dani Ceballos, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have signed extensions at the Santiago Bernabeu. As such, Liverpool believe the time is ripe to stage another attempt to prise Valverde away.

The La Liga giants are looking to raise money for a Kylian Mbappe deal by offloading players. Real Madrid could be tempted to cash in on the Uruguayan this year. The 24-year-old could also look to leave the club in search of regular football.

Luka Modric extends stay

Luka Modric has committed his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Luka Modric has signed a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid have confirmed.

The Croatian midfielder's previous contract was set to expire at the end of the month. While he was expected to sign an extension, the 37-year-old was briefly tempted by a move to Saudi Arabia. Bellingham's arrival had also raised doubts regarding Modric's involvement in Ancelotti's team next season.

However, the Italian has always spoken highly of the veteran midfielder and considers him an integral part of his project. Modric was a regular feature for Ancelotti in the recently concluded season, and his experience will be vital among the budding stars in Los Blancos' midfield. As such, the La Liga giants have moved closely to end speculation regarding his future.

Modric also resisted the temptation to move to Saudi Arabia and will continue plying his trade at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Croatian has signed a one-year extension that will keep him at Real Madrid until next summer.

