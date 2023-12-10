Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos sent Kylian Mbappe warning, Xabi Alonso speaks on his future, and more - December 10, 2023

Real Madrid could only manage a 1-1 draw against Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin on Saturday (December 9) in La Liga. Jude Bellingham gave the visitors the lead early in the second half, but the home side responded through Aitor Ruibal.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have been warned against a move for Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, club legend and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has spoken about his future.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from December 10, 2023.

Real Madrid sent Kylian Mbappe warning by journalist

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Journalist Paulo Cobos has advised Real Madrid against a move for Kylian Mbappe. The French superstar is in the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and is expected to leave next summer. Los Blancos are long-term admirers of Mbappe and have tried twice to sign him before with no success.

The La Liga giants have retained an interest in the 24-year-old and are expected to target him on a Bosman move at the end of this season. However, speaking to ESPN Brazil, Cobos said Mbappe's lack of professionalism should be a cause of concern for Real Madrid.

“After campaigning to get rid of Neymar, we expected Mbappé to become the club leader, which pays him an astronomical salary. But by playing the role of prima donna and complaining about having to mark his opponents, the French star is not only showing a lack of professionalism,” said Cobos.

He continued:

“With the age and stamina to help defend, Mbappé should lead by example. If I were president of Real Madrid, I would honor Endrick, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Jr., and I would not waste a fortune on a player as indolent as the Frenchman.”

Mbappe is largely expected to become the rightful heir to Karim Benzema, who joined Al-Ittihad this summer, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Xabi Alonso speaks on his future

Xabi Alonso has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Xabi Alonso has insisted that he will make a decision on his future when the time is right. The Spanish manager has been a revelation at the BayArena, guiding Bayer Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga table this season. His efforts have endeared him to Real Madrid, who have reportedly identified Alonso as a replacement for Carlo Ancelotti as per Radio Marca.

Ancelotti's contract with Los Blancos expires next summer and he remains heavily linked with the hot seat at the Brazil national team. Alonso is among the candidates shortlisted for the job should he leave.

However, speaking to The Guardian, the Spaniard refused to indulge in talks about a possible move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"It depends on if you want to be pushed to take other people’s decisions or if you want to make your own decisions. And so far, I’ve been clear. I will take my own decisions when I feel it is the right moment for whatever. So that’s going to happen for sure," said Alonso.

Liverpool also have their eyes on Alonso as a possible long-term replacement for Jurgen Klopp, according to club legend Steve McManaman.

Borussia Dortmund wanted Nico Paz

Borussia Dortmund were eager to sign Nico Paz earlier this year, according to Bild. The Argentinean under-20 international is the latest young star to break into the first team at Real Madrid. He rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu and was apparently wanted by the Bundesliga giants at the start of this year.

However, Los Blancos turned down the proposal, as they have high hopes from the player and are not looking to let him go. Paz earned his first team debut this season under Carlo Ancelotti in the Champions League win last month over Braga.

The 19-year-old went on to score his first goal for the senior side in their 4-2 win over Napoli in the same tournament.