Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Rodri blow, Tottenham eyeing Brazilian ace, and more - July 29, 2025

Real Madrid were defeated 3-0 by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup. The tournament marked the start of Xabi Alonso's tenure as Los Blancos manager.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga giants have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Rodri this summer. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a Brazilian forward.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 29, 2025.

Real Madrid suffer Rodri blow

Rodri is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Manchester City are working to tie Rodri down to a new deal, according to Fichajes. The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner is highly rated by Real Madrid, who are hoping to prise him away in the near future.

The LaLiga giants are looking to add a new controller in the middle of the park and have zeroed in on Rodri. The Spaniard could be a fine replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired last summer.

With Luka Modric leaving Los Blancos this summer as a free agent, a move for Rodri could pay dividends. Real Madrid are well stocked in midfield, but believe that the 29-year-old could further elevate their team.

However, prising him away from the Etihad will be anything but easy. Manchester City consider Rodri an integral part of their team and are unwilling to entertain talks of exit.

The Cityzens have already moved to secure the player's future amid interest from Los Blancos. The English side are planning to extend the Spaniard's stay until 2030. Manchester City are also ready to double his current wages, believed to be around €11m per year, to convince him to stay.

Tottenham Hotspur eyeing Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a move for Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to TBR Football. The Brazilian is expected to leave Real Madrid this year after falling down the pecking order under Xabi Alonso.

Liverpool and Arsenal are already in the race and Spurs have now entered the fray. The LaLiga giants are apparently ready to listen to offers for Rodrygo this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to add more quality to Thomas Frank's squad and apparently have the 24-year-old on their agenda. With Rodrygo under contract until 2028, Los Blancos reportedly want £70m to let him go.

The north London side have held talks with Rodrygo's camp and want to move for him if Son leaves the club this year. The Brazilian registered 14 goals and 11 assists from 54 games across competitions in the 2024-25 season and is apparently ready to join the English side.

Thibaut Courtois confirms renewal talks with Los Blancos

Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois has confirmed that he is in talks to extend his stay at Real Madrid. The Belgian's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires at the end of next season.

Speaking recently, as cited by RM4 Arab, the 33-year-old expressed a desire to retire with Los Blancos.

“Renewing my contract? Negotiations are ongoing. I want to stay at Real Madrid for as long as possible. My dream is to retire with them,” Courtois.

Thibaut Courtois managed 17 clean sheets from 53 games for Los Blancos last season.

