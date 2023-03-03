Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos unwilling to pay €150 million for Jude Bellingham; club receive Erling Haaland boost, and more - March 3, 2023

Real Madrid suffered a 1-0 defeat against Barcelona on Thursday (March 2) in the Copa del Rey semifinals first leg. An own goal from Eder Militao put Carlo Ancelotti's side with a deficit to surmount ahead of the second leg at the Camp Nou next month.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are unwilling to pay €150 million for Jude Bellingham. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have received a boost in their pursuit of Erlin Haaland.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 3, 2023:

Real Madrid unwilling to pay €150 million for Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is likely to be on the move this summer.

Real Madrid are reluctant to match Borussia Dortmund's astronomical valuation of Jude Bellingham, according to ABC via Madrid Universal.

The English midfielder is likely to ignite a bidding war for his signature at the end of the season. Los Blancos are among the clubs vying for the 19-year-old's services, with Liverpool also hot on his heels.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Real Madrid will evaluate the future of both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos before committing to go all out for England's 19-year old midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer.



(Source: @DiarioAS) Real Madrid will evaluate the future of both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos before committing to go all out for England's 19-year old midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer.(Source: @DiarioAS) 🚨 Real Madrid will evaluate the future of both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos before committing to go all out for England's 19-year old midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer.(Source: @DiarioAS) https://t.co/M4iVEbUyPM

Dortmund remain hopeful of extending the player's stay at Signal Iduna Park and are willing to make him their highest paid player.

If he refuses to sign a new deal, the Bundesliga giants want €150 million to part ways with their prized asset. Real Madrid are prioritising a move for Bellingham amid the uncertain future of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

However, Los Blancos will not pay over the odds for the Englishman. They could miss out on the player as a result, with Premier League clubs reportedly ready to break the bank for him. Bellingham has appeared 30 times across competitions for Dortmund this season, scoring ten goals and setting up six.

Los Blancos receive Erling Haaland boost

Erling Haaland is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have received a boost in their attempts to prise Erling Haaland away from Manchester City.

The Norwegian has continued his astonishing goalscoring form since departing Borussia Dortmund to join City last summer. The 21-year-old is a target for Los Blancos, who want him to succeed Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Erling Haaland has now 33 goals in 33 games as Manchester City player this season 🧘🏼‍♂️ #MCFC Erling Haaland has now 33 goals in 33 games as Manchester City player this season 🧘🏼‍♂️ #MCFC https://t.co/RNxHd4svPl

Speaking recently, as cited by AS, the player's agent Rafaela Pimenta said that a move to Real Madrid is a dream for every player.

"There is the Premier League, and there is Real Madrid. They have something of their own that makes them the dreams of footballers. Madrid has that magic. They have the Champions League," said Pimenta.

Pimenta, though, praised the Premier League, saying that everyone wants to play there now.

"When I started in this, if I told a footballer that he had to go to England they would ask me: ‘What have I done wrong?’ Now, when I ask the players what they want, they tell me that they want to go to the Premier League. They don’t tell me a specific team; they say the Premier League," said Pimenta.

Haaland has amassed 33 goals and four assists in 33 games across competitions for City this season.

Carlo Ancelotti laments lack of attacking edge against Barcelona

Carlo Ancelotti reckons Real Madrid lacked an edge in the final third against Barcelona.

Los Blancos fell to a close defeat against their arch-rivals in midweek, failing to find the back of the net. Real Madrid had 13 shots in the game, but none of them were on target.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone 🎙| Carlo Ancelotti: “Tonight’s performance gives me confidence. If we play the same way at Camp Nou, we will go through.” #rmalive 🎙| Carlo Ancelotti: “Tonight’s performance gives me confidence. If we play the same way at Camp Nou, we will go through.” #rmalive

The Italian manager said that the Blaugrana defence dealt with everything that came their way.

"It was a good game: intense, pressing high... and Barca had only around 40% of the ball. We did well, but we lacked something extra in the final third. Their defence was very tight, and it forced us into playing crosses, where they are very solid. The game went how we wanted, and it gives us confidence for the second leg. To get the comeback, we have to do in Barcelona what we did today," said Ancelotti

However, Ancelotti said that his team will stand a chance in the second leg if they maintain the same intensity.

"If we repeat this intensity, we are going to have chances. I don’t think Barcelona are going to repeat the same defensive performance in the Camp Nou that they had tonight," said Ancelotti.

Los Blancos next face Real Betis on Sunday (March 5) in La Liga.

