Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos worried they could miss out on Kylian Mbappe this summer, club asked to pay £60m for Premier League star, and more - 22nd August 2021

Real Madrid head to the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Sunday to continue their blistering start to the new campaign. Los Blancos kicked off Carlo Ancelotti's second stint with a 4-1 win over Alaves last weekend. The Italian has his eyes on the La Liga trophy this season, but might be hoping for a few more additions to his squad before the end of the summer.

Real Madrid have accepted that their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe is all set to end in a whimper. Los Blancos are also looking for reinforcements in midfield and the backline this month.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 22 August 2021.

Real Madrid worried they could miss out on Kylian Mbappe this summer

Kylian Mbappe is likely to stay at PSG this summer

Real Madrid have all but given up their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe, according to Marca via Cadena COPE. Los Blancos have made the Frenchman their number one target this summer, but a move has failed to materialize. Lionel Messi's arrival at the Parc des Princes was expected to aid the La Liga giants in their quest.

However, that has not happened so far and Real Madrid are now coming to terms with the fact that Mbappe might not move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The Frenchman remains eager to leave Paris Saint-Germain, with his current deal set to expire next summer.

PSG's efforts to tie him down to a new deal have not worked so far, and Los Blancos were hoping they could take advantage of the situation. But PSG are adamant that Mbappe will not be sold this summer.

Real Madrid now considers the signing of Mbappé this summer as almost impossible. The club also won't go for Haaland because of Raiola's commissions. [COPE] #RMFC pic.twitter.com/XNqcIsmVJi — Football Talk (@Football_TaIk) August 21, 2021

Real Madrid have put all their eggs in one basket and with a move for the Frenchman unlikely, they might end the summer without any reinforcements in attack. Los Blancos have also decided not to pursue Erling Haaland because of the massive commission that his agent Mino Raiola could command. This could mean the Spanish giants will look to sign Mbappe on a free transfer next summer.

Los Blancos asked to pay £60m for Premier League star

Real Madrid can sign Aymeric Laporte for £60m

Real Madrid will have to pay £60m to secure the services of Aymeric Laporte, according to the Daily Mail. Los Blancos are still looking to add a defender to their squad having lost both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer. The La Liga giants are interested in Laporte, who will be allowed to leave Manchester City if his valuation is met.

#ManCity have agreed not to stand in Aymeric Laporte’s way if a bid of £60M comes in. @ManCity came to that understanding with the 27-year-old before the summer transfer window.



[via @Jack_Gaughan] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 20, 2021

Laporte is eager to head to La Liga to get his career back on track and Real Madrid are willing to offer him that chance. However, Los Blancos will face competition from Juventus, who are also monitoring the Manchester City man.

Real Madrid interested in Premier League midfielder

Tanguy Ndombele has emerged on Real Madrid's radar

Real Madrid are considering a move for Tanguy Ndombele, according to The Hard Tackle via El Gol Digital. Los Blancos remain interested in midfield reinforcements and they now have the Tottenham Hotspur star on their radar. The Frenchman is currently being valued at €50m by Spurs.

Ndombele has struggled since joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2019 and is expected to leave for greener pastures this month. Real Madrid are considering him an option as they attempt to revamp their aging midfield.

