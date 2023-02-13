Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City want Jude Bellingham; Los Blancos asked to pay €20 million for Andre Almeida, and more - February 13, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Elche at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Wednesday (February 15). Carlo Ancelotti’s men will head into the game as Club World Cup champions.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are pushing to sign Jude Bellingham, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have to pay €20 million for the services of Andre Almeida.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 13, 2023:

Manchester City want Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is likely to ignite a bidding war this summer.

Manchester City are eager to bring Jude Bellingham to the Etihad, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder is likely to be a busy man this summer, with clubs tipped to engage in war for his services. Real Madrid have reportedly made him a priority target as they lay down succession plans for their ageing midfield.

Bellingham has shown that he has all the attributes to be successful at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Los Blancos won't have an easy run at the 19-year-old. The Englishman’s superb performances for Borussia Dortmund have already endeared him to clubs across the continent. Liverpool and City are also among his suitors.

BVB Newsblog @bvbnewsblcg



„Bellingham is very disappointed and he’s trying to get Fit against Chelsea in the second Leg.“



#BVB

🗞 @berger_pj Jude Bellingham will miss the Game against Chelsea due to hamstring injury.„Bellingham is very disappointed and he’s trying to get Fit against Chelsea in the second Leg.“ Jude Bellingham will miss the Game against Chelsea due to hamstring injury.„Bellingham is very disappointed and he’s trying to get Fit against Chelsea in the second Leg.“ #BVB🗞 @berger_pj https://t.co/2oRjLNWt3i

In his column for 888sport, Romano said that the reigning Premier League champions have already initiated contacts to get their man.

“First of all, Jude Bellingham is a dream target with contacts that have already started for months: City want to try for Borussia Dortmund's English star, but the competition is strong because Liverpool and Real Madrid are pushing to sign Bellingham;ono decision has been made yet,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“Jude is one of the priorities in the list of Ferran Soriano, Txiki Begiristain and Pep Guardiola, who will take care of the summer transfer market.”

Bellingham has amassed ten goals and six assists in 27 games across competitions for the Bundesliga side this season.

Real Madrid asked to pay €20 million for Andre Almeida

Andre Almeida is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid will have to pay €20 million for Andre Almeida, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The Portuguese midfielder has caught the eye for Valencia this season. His efforts have earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Los Blancos looking for a replacement for Luka Modric this summer.

Dale Savage @Dale_Savage_

• 89 percentile progressive passing

• 92 percentile progressive carries

• 94 percentile tackles won André Almeida (22) is a player flying under the radar, having a brilliant season with Valencia. Playing as an 8 in a 4-1-4-1 system. #LFC • 89 percentile progressive passing• 92 percentile progressive carries• 94 percentile tackles won André Almeida (22) is a player flying under the radar, having a brilliant season with Valencia. Playing as an 8 in a 4-1-4-1 system. #LFC• 89 percentile progressive passing• 92 percentile progressive carries• 94 percentile tackles won https://t.co/awsqF7vRAR

The Croatian midfielder has been magnificent for the La Liga giants in the last decade but is at the fag end of his career.

The 37-year-old has also shown signs of regression since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and the La Liga giants want Almeida to help with succession plans. The 22-year-old has registered 28 appearances across competitions for Valencia this season, racking up two goals and six assists.

Toni Kroos hits back at critics

Toni Kroos continues to impress on the pitch.

Toni Kroos has hit back at critics who have claimed that he and Luka Modric can no longer operate together in the heart of Real Madrid’s midfield.

Both stalwarts of the modern game are in the final phase of their illustrious careers but remain integral to Ancelotti’s plans. However, with neither signing a new deal with the La Liga giants yet, speculation is ripe regarding their next move.

433 @433 Toni Kroos is the only player in football history to win SIX Club World Cup titles Toni Kroos is the only player in football history to win SIX Club World Cup titles 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/rAg8kckMeL

Speaking after the Club World Cup win, as cited by Managing Madrid, Kroos said that Los Blancos are a different team without him and Modric.

“To me, it’s clear that we can play together still (laughs). Lately when we haven’t been on the field, we’re seeing a different kind of football;ewe can still win, but there’s a difference;ono doubt in my mind that we can play together. This is all considering that there are many players who deserve to play and deserve minutes as well,” said Kroos.

Kroos has appeared 30 times across competitions for Real Madrid this season, registering two goals and four assists.

Poll : 0 votes