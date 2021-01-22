Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Midfielder on his way to Premier League, Blancos target unlikely to depart from club, and more — 22nd January 2021 

Real Madrid's turbulent season went from bad to worse after what was a shocking loss to Spanish third-tier side Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey. The visitors, currently sitting second in the league standings, watched on helplessly as rivals Atletico Madrid established a seven-point lead over them and still have a game in hand.

After being eliminated from the Supercopa de Espana, their Copa del Rey elimination leaves Real Madrid with only LaLiga Santander and the UEFA Champions League to compete for this year — and so far, there isn't too much evidence to suggest that Los Blancos could manage to win either of these titles. Ahead of their trip to Deportivo Alaves at the weekend, here is a look at some of the latest Real Madrid transfer news.

Mohamed Salah to stay put at Anfield despite rumours

Much has been made of Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool after his controversial interview with AS where he refused to rule out a move away from the club. The Egyptian superstar is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world but he is reportedly unsettled and unhappy with life in Merseyside, which was confirmed by his former international teammate, Mohamed Aboutrika.

55 - After just 55 seconds, Mohamed Salah's goal is the quickest Liverpool have ever scored in a UEFA Champions League game. Warm-up. pic.twitter.com/ouOecdhwaV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 9, 2020

Despite rumours of a potential move to Real Madrid or Barcelona, The Athletic suggest that Salah is set to remain at Liverpool. Both the Blancos and the Blaugrana are currently facing financial troubles due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and will not be able to afford Liverpool's asking price for Salah, which is expected to be upwards of €100m. The Real Madrid target is tied to the Reds until the summer of 2023.

Bayern Munich chief confirms Dayot Upamecano interest to replace David Alaba

RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano

Advertisement

Bayern Munich want to sign Dayot Upamecano from rivals RB Leipzig come summer, as confirmed by CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. The French star has been on the radar of several top clubs including the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid, and others. However, it appears that the German champions want to replace the outgoing David Alaba with Upamecano.

Despite admitting that Upamecano is likely to remain at Leipzig until the end of the season, Rummenigge said that they will deal with the situation but confirmed their interest in the player. He said;

"We will of course deal with it, not only with this player, but in principle, on the positions where we want to do and have to do something."

1 - Dayot Upamecano 🇫🇷 in the Champions League 2019/20:



🥇 71% duel success - 1st (min. 75 duels)



🥇 125 progressive carries (5 m or more) - 1st



Bleu. pic.twitter.com/kkRt1BBnFM — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 27, 2020

Advertisement

The €45m-rated French star is set to replace Alaba, who is edging closer to a move to Real Madrid. Football insider Fabrizio Romano noted on several occasions that Real Madrid is the Austrian's 'dream' club, and this update on Upamecano will come as positive news to the Spanish champions as they hope to seal Alaba's signature.

Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard set for Arsenal move

Real Madrid star Martin Odegaard in action

Real Madrid playmaker Martin Odegaard is set to move to Arsenal on a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign, as per multiple reports in Spain and England. The Norwegian star is set to be disgruntled at the lack of playing time at the club and is open to a move away from the club, be it either on a permanent or a temporary deal.

While Real Sociedad were in talks to re-sign Odegaard on loan, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are now in pole position to land the Real Madrid man's signature as they hope to bolster their midfield options. MARCA also noted that Real Madrid will not entertain any permanent offers for the highly-rated attacking midfielder as they believe he does have a long-term future at the club. He will now follow Dani Ceballos' footsteps in joining Arsenal on a simple loan deal from Real Madrid.

Also read: Blancos star requests for January exit, club to battle Inter for Manchester United star, and more