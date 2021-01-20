Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Blancos star requests for January exit, club to battle Inter for Manchester United star, and more — 20th January 2021

Real Madrid are just under four hours away from commencing their Copa del Rey campaign against Spanish third-tier side Alcoyano. The Blancos are expected to feature a second-string side to afford their starters some rest, with the likes of Antonio Blanco, Andriy Lunin, and Victor Chust expected to feature for Zinedine Zidane's side.

Ahead of their trip to Alcoy, after which they travel to Alaves, here is a glance at some of the latest Real Madrid transfer news.

Real Madrid willing to swap Lucas Vazquez for Brahim Diaz

Real Madrid could be willing to send Lucas Vazquez to AC Milan in January in order to bring back Brahim Diaz from San Siro, as per reports. The Blancos winger, who is into the final six months of his contract, has requested for a 15% pay rise on his current deal to extend his stay at the capital club, which Real Madrid are not willing to offer him.

1 - Brahim Díaz is the only player born after 1/1/1999 to have played at least 5 matches both in LaLiga and Premier League. Precious.#BrahimDiaz pic.twitter.com/tKiPsnmvoc — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 1, 2020

Instead of allowing Vazquez to leave for free, Real Madrid hope to agree a deal which would see the Spaniard move to replace his compatriot and former teammate Diaz at San Siro. Zidane reportedly views Diaz as a natural replacement for Vazquez, who has other options to consider apart from AC Milan should he choose to depart from the club on a free transfer.

Martin Odegaard requests to leave the club

Star midfielder Martin Odegaard has requested to depart from the club amidst lack of playing time, as per multiple reports in Spain. The Norwegian creator, who was halfway through a productive two-year loan spell at Real Sociedad, was recalled by Real Madrid at the start of the 2020/21 season by Zidane. However, he has been sparingly used by the Frenchman, leading to doubts over his future at the club once again.

Martin Ødegaard has played more passes into the opposition box (205) and has won possession in the attacking third more times (26) than any other player in LaLiga this season.



One of the brightest young creative minds in Europe. pic.twitter.com/NAgyL61QhI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 9, 2020

Odegaard has now requested to leave the club on a loan deal once again as per both MARCA and AS, who say that the creative midfielder has grown frustrated with the lack of game time at the club, having accumulated just 367 minutes so far. Real Sociedad are said to be keen on re-signing him once again should Real Madrid sanction his loan departure.

Real Madrid interested in signing Donny van de Beek

Manchester United's Donny van de Beek

Spanish champions Real Madrid and Internazionale are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Donny can de Beek. The Blancos were strongly linked with signing the Dutch star over the last year or two but could not complete a move for him due to the ongoing financial crisis caused by COVID-19.

Since moving to Manchester United from AFC Ajax, Van de Beek has not managed to make himself a regular under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, having started just two Premier League games this season. The Blancos and the Nerazzurri hope to lure Van de Beek away from the Red Devils as both sides are on the lookout for creative midfielders, with Odegaard and Christian Eriksen reportedly set to leave their respective clubs.

Donny van de Beek has scored in back-to-back games for Netherlands for the first time.



⚽️ vs. Italy

⚽️ vs. Spain



Turning up against the big nations. 😉 pic.twitter.com/4fmDO4PxrO — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 11, 2020

It remains to be seen if Solskjaer sanctions the departure of the Real Madrid and Inter target, however, as he has made it clear in the past that the Dutchman is a valuable part of his plans.

Los Blancos join race for Marcos Senesi

Marcos Senesi in action for Feyenoord

Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Inter have been named as the three clubs interested in signing Eredivisie star Marcos Senesi, as per reports from the Netherlands. The Argentine star, who joined just over a year ago from San Lorenzo, has impressed profoundly with his impressive performances for Feyenoord, and will continue to be scouted by the European giants in the coming weeks.

Senesi won't come cheap as Dick Advocaat's side reportedly value him at a fee of €35m, with his current deal going all the way until 2022/23. The 23-year-old is also capable of filling in at left-back for his side.

