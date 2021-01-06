Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Move for Liverpool superstar being considered, shock club register interest in Sergio Ramos, and more — 6th January 2021

Real Madrid are set to endure a busy couple of windows ahead as they look to overhaul their aging squad. Despite being victorious in LaLiga Santander last year, Los Blancos have a number of star players over the age of 30 and will look to freshen up the squad and decide whether or not to extend a few expiring contracts.

As the transfer window continues to cause widespread speculation over the futures of several players, here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid transfer news.

Eduardo Camavinga's agent drops transfer hint

Camavinga (R) in action

Eduardo Camavinga's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has dropped a massive hint over his client's future ahead of the summer window by saying that he maintains an excellent relationship with Real Madrid. The French starlet has been heavily linked with a move to Los Blancos as they look to bring in fresh legs into their midfield, with Luka Modric very much in the twilight years of his career.

Despite the fact that Real Madrid pushed Barnett's main client, Gareth Bale, towards the exit door in the summer after being frozen out of the squad, the Englishman insisted that their relationship remains intact.

1 - Eduardo Camavinga is the only midfielder to make more than 100+ tackles in the top five European leagues this season (105), winning 64 of them (61%). Future. pic.twitter.com/lZp7gkwHzk — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 14, 2020

Speaking on Camavinga, he said;

"Eduardo [Camavinga] and myself have developed a nice relationship, and we will work very closely with his family to achieve what’s best for him. That’s the most important thing. We have an excellent relationship with Real Madrid."

Advertisement

The 18-year-old midfielder's contract is set to come to an end in the summer of 2022 and a move come summer could be on the cards for him.

Mo Salah targeted by Real Madrid

Liverpool superstar Mo Salah

Real Madrid have made Mo Salah their number one target heading into the summer, as per talkSPORT. The Egyptian superstar's future has been in question ever since an interview where he refused to rule out a move to the Blancos or their rivals Barcelona. That, coupled with his former Egypt colleague Mohamed Aboutrika revealing that Salah is unhappy at Anfield, have led to immense speculation.

Speaking on Real Madrid's interest in the Liverpool superstar, talkSPORT's Alex Crook said;

"My sources in Spain are now telling me Real Madrid have made Salah their number one target for next summer. He’ll be in the final two years of his contract at Liverpool then, but it would still take a massive offer to pursue Liverpool to do any kind of business."

Advertisement

3 - With two goals and one assist, Mohamed Salah is the first substitute to be directly involved in three goals in a Premier League game for Liverpool. Relentless. pic.twitter.com/Nx26lnnXcE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 19, 2020

He added,

"I was at the game at Southampton last night, and Salah was very ineffective. He wasn’t the only one, of course, but he wasn’t very good against Newcastle either. It does beg the question, is this speculation having a detrimental effect on his form?"

Salah has suffered a dip in form since the aforementioned interview, having failed to find the back of the net or set up his teammates since his blazing two-goal cameo off the bench in Liverpool's 7-0 mauling of Crystal Palace.

Liverpool interested in Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

In what is one of the most high-profile transfer stories of the day, it has been revealed that Liverpool have registered an interest in signing Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid. The Spaniard is set to become a free agent in the summer and has dominated transfer headlines all over the globe. While it was already reported that the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus were keen on signing him, Liverpool have become the latest club to join the race for Ramos.

Advertisement

🚨"El LIVERPOOL se ha interesado en SERGIO RAMOS en las ÚLTIMAS HORAS"



🚨EXCLUSIVA de @cristobalsoria en #ElChiringuitoDeMega pic.twitter.com/uU9R0WOJyw — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 6, 2021

The English champions have been linked with several center-backs, including Sven Botman, Ozan Kabak, Ben White, and others. Should Real Madrid fail to agree new terms with Ramos and the Spaniard complete a move to Merseyside, he could potentially form a superb partnership with Virgil van Dijk at the heart of their defense. Van Dijk is currently recuperating from a long-term injury, as is Joe Gomez, while Joel Matip is also sidelined.

Also read: Sergio Ramos could join forces with Lionel Messi, Liverpool enter race for Blancos target, and more