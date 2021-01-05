Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Sergio Ramos could join forces with Lionel Messi, Liverpool enter race for Blancos target, and more — 5th January 2021

Real Madrid are set to travel to Osasuna as they look to continue their LaLiga Santander title defence. The Blancos currently sit second on the league table, two points behind rivals Atletico Madrid having played two games more than them. Real Madrid have been in superb form in recent weeks as they've won six out of their last seven league games.

Ahead of their next game, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid transfer news, as today's headlines have once again been dominated by Sergio Ramos' future.

New twist in Sergio Ramos saga

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos and Leo Messi

Blancos skipper Sergio Ramos' future has been one of the most dominant transfer sagas of the season so far. With his contract set to end this summer, the iconic Spanish defender could be free to leave Real Madrid this summer as a free agent, but is said to be keen on remaining at the club. However, he is holding out for a two-year contract with the same salary as he's currently earning, while Real Madrid expect him to compromise on either the length of the contract or the salary.

The latest development in this saga as reported by Spanish programme El Larguero is that after rejecting Real Madrid's proposal, Ramos informed the club's chiefs that he is considering Paris Saint-Germain's offer, who could potentially sign both him and Barcelona legend Leo Messi. The 34-year-old reportedly said;

"I am not accepting the proposal you have made to me… and from now on I will listen to offers. Someone from PSG has told me that they are going to create a great team with me and [Lionel] Messi."

Messi is also out of contract at the end of the season and he could be allowed to leave on a free transfer and reunite with former teammate Neymar in Paris. Mauricio Pochettino's men could be strengthened significantly by the arrival of two of the best players in the world if they manage to complete these transfers, but it remains to be seen if both club legends decide to join forces in France. Manchster City and Juventus are also said to be interested in signing Ramos.

Liverpool in the race for Real Madrid David Alaba

Bayern Munich superstar David Alaba

While it was reported yesterday that Real Madrid are close to completing a deal for David Alaba, it has now been revealed that English champions Liverpool are also in the running for the defender. Liverpool are said to be one of five clubs along with the Blancos to be keen on signing the Austrian international.

The signature of Alaba could be a humoungous coup for Liverpool as the versatile Bayern Munich superstar could add a commendable amount of pedigree as well as experience to Jurgen Klopp's backline. That being said, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Alaba 'dreams' of playing for Real Madrid, which could give Zinedine Zidane's men an edge.

With Sergio Ramos potentially set to depart from the club, the signing of Alaba could ease the blow of losing one of the Blancos' greatest-ever captains and players. As of now, Real Madrid still lead the race for his services.

Dani Ceballos targets Real Madrid return

Dani Ceballos in action for Arsenal

On-loan midfielder Dani Ceballos has claimed that he hopes to return to Real Madrid upon the completion of his loan spell. The Arsenal midfielder spent the last season on loan at the Emirates and was allowed to depart for the 2020/21 campaign as well, but has suggested that he will snub a permanent move to North London.

Speaking on his future, the Spaniard said;

"My goal one day is to return to Real Madrid and be important in the best club in the world. For those at Madrid, the arrival of [Zinedine] Zidane has done everyone good. Each coach has his tastes of players. He told me I needed to play and minutes. He was clear with me. I signed a long contract with Madrid. I have two and a half years left. My goal is to succeed at Arsenal. My wish is to wear the Madrid shirt."

The former Real Betis man has scored two and set up a further three in his 60 appearances for the Gunners, and helped them to the FA Cup last year under Mikel Arteta.

