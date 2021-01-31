Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Premier League club in pole position to sign Sergio Ramos, Manchester City drop out of race for Blancos target, and more — 31st January 2021

Real Madrid's challenging LaLiga Santander campaign took another wrong turn as they dropped points once again, this time to Levante, in an astonishing 2-1 loss at home. While the Blancos still retain their second spot on the table, they now find themselves seven points adrift of league leaders Atletico Madrid, and should the latter win their games in hand, that figure could rise to 13.

After dropping points for the eighth time this season, Zinedine Zidane would hope for a strong response during their trip to Huesca. Ahead of the game, here is some of the latest Real Madrid transfer news.

Real Madrid monitoring Manchester United's Facundo Pellistri

Facundo Pellistri in action for Manchester United

Despite moving to Manchester United just last summer, new signing Facundo Pellistri has garnered interest from both Real Madrid and Barcelona, as per reports. The Uruguayan joined the Red Devils from Penarol, the same club as Fede Valverde, but is set to go out on loan to 18th-placed LaLiga Santander side Alaves to gain some valuable playing time.

Both the Blancos as well as the Blaugrana are believed to be keeping tabs on Pellistri. However, the report does not clarify whether they are interested enough to make a move for him as of yet, and they're likely to monitor his progress in Spain. Pellistri joined the club along with a host of youth players in the summer window and signed on the same day as another young exciting winger, Amad Diallo.

Manchester City drop out of David Alaba race

David Alaba is a player whose future has garnered a lot of attention ahead of the summer window. The Austrian international is set to become a free agent and has been linked with a move to a host of clubs from different leagues, including Chelsea, Barcelona, and others. While it was claimed that Alaba 'dreams' of playing for Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City were also believed to be huge admirers of Alaba.

David Alaba celebrated his 200th win in the Bundesliga in his 272nd match, needing fewer games to reach that milestone than any other player previously. Record. #BVBFCB [Opta] pic.twitter.com/QnxTabnqRl — Home Bayern (@_HomeBayern) November 7, 2020

However, a new report from England states that the Cityzens have dropped out of the race for Bayern Munich's two-time treble-winner as they shift their focus to signing a striker, due to Sergio Aguero's imminent departure in the summer. This could, potentially, clear out Real Madrid's pathway to Alaba's signature should they be able to afford it, given that City were hot on their heels for the Austrian.

Sergio Ramos could swap Madrid for Manchester

Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid captain and legend, Sergio Ramos, is in the midst of arguably one of the biggest transfer sagas of the season so far. The Blancos icon has represented the Spanish champions for 17 seasons but is yet to agree fresh terms with the club, and should this situation prolong, he could leave on a free come summer.

While the likes of Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Miami are said to be interested in his services, new reports claim that Manchester United could possibly be Sergio Ramos' potential destination should he leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

17 - @realmadriden's Sergio Ramos has become the third player in @LaLigaEN history to score in 17 consecutive seasons, after Agustín ‘Piru’ Gaínza (19) and Carlos Alonso, ‘Santillana’ (17). Captain. pic.twitter.com/C26iGStrrQ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 26, 2020

With the Red Devils looking to bolster their defence, Ramos — one of the finest defenders of his generation — could prove to be an excellent option, but any such transfer would be a crushing blow to Real Madrid, who have heavily relied upon the Spanish skipper.

