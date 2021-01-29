Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: PSG set their sights on four Blancos stars, club face stern competition for 20-year-old forward, and more — 29th January 2021

Real Madrid are less than 24 hours away from their LaLiga Santander encounter with 12th-placed Levante at the Estadio Di Stefano. The Blancos have to win every game possible should they have any hope of retaining their LaLiga crown this year and prevent fierce rivals Atletico Madrid from winning their second title under Diego Simeone.

Ahead of their game against the Granotas, here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid transfer news.

Four clubs interested in Real Madrid target Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has long been tipped to be the eventual successor to Karim Benzema's throne at Real Madrid, but it is anything but an easy deal to conduct as there are up to four other clubs interested in signing him. This is according to Italian football insider Fabrizio Romano, who claims that the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Juventus are all keen on signing the Norwegian superstar.

Speaking on Haaland's future amidst reports of strong interest from Chelsea, in particular, Romano explained;

"I’m told that there is nothing advanced for Erling Haaland with Chelsea. Just because, ok, they like the player, but I can mention five or six teams that are looking at Erling Haaland, like Manchester United obviously with [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer, like Manchester City, also Juventus who have a great relationship with Mino Raiola."

The Italian, however, added that a transfer for Haaland is likelier to materialise in the summer of 2022, and not in the upcoming window. The Borussia Dortmund striker is reportedly happy with life in Germany and his teammate, Jadon Sancho, is the player likelier to depart in 2021. Romano added,

"At the moment the situation is really quiet with Haaland. For sure, many clubs are interested, yes, Chelsea too, but nothing is advanced at the moment. And remember, his release clause will be available only in 2022, not this summer. His release clause will be around €75million, but not this summer, the next one. I don’t expect anything big to happen, but if someone wants to buy Erling Haaland for sure they will have to pay more than €100m."

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino responds to Kylian Mbappe speculation

Kylian Mbappe in action for Paris Saint-Germain

Much like Haaland, Kylian Mbappe is a player that has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for several transfer windows. In fact, the Spanish champions were on the brink of signing him from AS Monaco before Mbappe ultimately chose to sign for Paris Saint-Germain. Four years on, Mbappe is still very much on Real Madrid's radar, but head coach Mauricio Pochettino has played down these rumours.

Speaking on Mbappe's future, the newly-appointed PSG boss expressed;

"There are a lot of rumours, but I think he [Kylian Mbappe] will be at PSG for many years to come, and that's the club's hope. We are counting on him for as long as we are here. It's true that he has to make a decision [on his future], but he seems happy and very committed to this project."

Mbappe is into the final 18 months of his contract in Paris and talks are already underway regarding a potential extension in the French capital.

Paris Saint-Germain interested in four Real Madrid players

PSG are interested in signing Vinicius

Building on the previous story, Real Madrid are expected to attempt the signing of Mbappe come summer, with PSG said to be asking for a fee in the region of €150-160m. While Real Madrid are ready to pay €125m, they are reportedly anticipating an overall income that is €300m lesser than it would be in a normal year due to COVID-19. Mbappe is also on a yearly wage of €18m, at least €4m higher than Real Madrid's highest-earner, Eden Hazard.

This would mean that Real Madrid need to sell players to be able to afford the French superstar. MARCA now claim that Real Madrid are aware of PSG's interest in a number of their players to bring the striker's price down. The four players, as per the report, are Thibaut Courtois, Vinicius Jr, Casemiro, and Raphael Varane.

Kylian Mbappé is the youngest player to score 20 Champions League goals in the competition’s history, breaking Lionel Messi's record.



The Spanish outlet say that Zinedine Zidane's side are not even ready to discuss a potential departure of goalkeeper Courtois, who has been pivotal to Real Madrid's success since his arrival from Chelsea, despite a slow start to life in Spain. On the other hand, they could part ways with Vinicius, whose spot will be occupied by Mbappe should the latter arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu.

