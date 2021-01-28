Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Update on Sergio Ramos contract talks, Blancos superstar set to remain at club, and more — 28th January 2021

Real Madrid continue their preparations to face Levante at home as they look to bridge the gap to league leaders Atletico Madrid. The Blancos are currently seven points behind the Rojiblancos, who have a game in hand over their rivals as well. Ahead of the game at the weekend, here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid transfer news.

David Alaba set to become Real Madrid's fourth-highest earner

Bayern Munich superstar David Alaba

Bayern Munich superstar is rumoured to be on the brink of sealing his free transfer to Real Madrid. It has been reported in the past that there are multiple clubs chasing the Austrian superstar, but Real Madrid have always been said to be his 'dream club', due to which he has been holding out for a move to the Spanish capital.

Further details have now emerged as it has been revealed that Alaba is set to become Real Madrid's fourth-highest earner upon completing his move. The Bayern star is reportedly set to rake in €11m-per-season should he complete the transfer to Real Madrid, which puts him only behind Eden Hazard (€14m), Sergio Ramos (€12m), and Karim Benzema (€12m) in the list of their highest earners.

Sergio Ramos likely to leave Real Madrid

In what could come as devastating news for the Blancos faithful, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is nearing an exit from the club after a breakdown in contract talks, as per reports. The Spaniard, set to become a free agent come summer, has been in negotiations over a new deal at the club but is yet to agree on fresh terms.

100 - Sergio Ramos has scored his 100th goal for @realmadriden in all competitions, 55 of which have come with his head. Courage. pic.twitter.com/tTYWmHbtIx — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 3, 2020

New reports claim that the negotiations between the two parties have gone cold over the last few weeks. While Real Madrid are believed to be open to offering him an extension — which goes against their well-documented policy for ageing players — they are not going to match Ramos' wage demands, leading to a potential free transfer away from the club. Paris Saint-Germain are said to be luring him to France should he opt to leave Real Madrid.

Luka Modric nearing contract extension

Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric

Luka Modric is another player who could potentially become a free agent in the summer, but in contrast to Ramos, the Croat is close to agreeing a new deal with the club. Modric has been a pivotal part of Real Madrid's immense success in recent seasons and has rolled back the years with some vintage displays for them in the current season as well.

Italian football insider Fabrizio Romano claims that Modric signing a new deal is 'imminent', with only a few formalities remaining to make the deal official.

The agreement for the renewal of the contract Luka Modric is ‘imminent’, last details have been sorted out with Real Madrid and soon it’ll be time to sign. Modric is staying. ⚪️🇭🇷 #Real — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2021

Despite being 35 years old, Modric is set to play a key role in the second half of the season given both his form as well as the departure of Martin Odegaard on loan to Arsenal.

