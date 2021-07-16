Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: PSG planning massive offer to keep Los Blancos target at club, Ancelotti impressed by veteran stars, and more - 16th July 2021

Real Madrid have tasked Carlo Ancelotti with reviving the club’s fortunes next season. The Italian will have to improve the recent goalscoring form of the current team, which is quite different from the one he was last in charge of in 2015. Los Blancos have a history of scoring goals, but they have endured a harder time in front of goal in the last few seasons.

Ancelotti will be determined to change that in the new campaign, with Real Madrid eager to bolster their attack over the summer. The Italian is also expected to get the best out of some of his current stars.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 16 July 2021.

Paris Saint-Germain planning massive offer to keep Real Madrid target at club

Paris Saint-Germain are planning to give Kylian Mbappe a massive new contract to keep him at the club, Marca reports. The Frenchman is the top transfer target for Real Madrid this summer and the Ligue 1 giants are desperate to keep their star man at the Parc des Princes.

However, Mbappe’s current deal is set to expire in 12 months and the player is reluctant to sign an extension amid interest from Los Blancos. That could become a worry for PSG, as Mbappe could potentially leave for free next summer if they fail to tie him down to a new deal.

The Ligue 1 giants have responded by planning a massive contract for their prized asset which would see him earn a salary on par with Neymar. However, it might not be enough to keep Mbappe at the club, as the Frenchman has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti impressed by veteran stars

Carlo Ancelotti is overseeing Real Madrid’s pre-season training and his current squad contains a few older players who played no part in either Copa America or Euro 2020.

The Italian has revealed that he has been impressed by the commitment of the old guards. Some of the veterans have their futures on the line, so it remains to be seen whether they have managed to win over their manager.

“There is a lot of quality in the youngsters and a great commitment from the veterans. I really liked the commitment of Carvajal, Nacho, Marcelo, Lucas and Isco, players who have won everything and still have the desire, enthusiasm and hunger to have a great season," said Ancelotti.

Real Madrid star set to join AC Milan on loan

Brahim Diaz is set to return to AC Milan on loan, according to AS. Diaz is aware that breaking into the first eleven at the Santiago Bernabeu could be tough next season and is open to another loan spell at the San Siro.

The Rossoneri are eager to include an option to buy in the deal, but Real Madrid are not ready to oblige. Los Blancos want the Spaniard to play regular football, but they want to hold on to him. AC Milan are now hoping to secure a two-year loan deal instead.

