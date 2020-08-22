Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Update on Bale and James' future, Sevilla confirm interest in Blancos defender and more - 22nd August 2020 

Real Madrid are having a tough time in the transfer market as they are not getting their targets, nor are they able to sell the players who are excess to requirements.

Reports in today’s papers have added to the same, and it looks like they are not going to have it any easy. Here are the top rumours of the day:

Update on Bale and James’ future

Real Madrid reportedly spend €40 million every season just on Gareth Bale’s and James Rodriguez’s salaries. The two players are not a part of Zinedine Zidane’s plans for the future.

MARCA [via ManagingMadrid] are now reporting that Los Blancos are yet to receive an offer for the two. They have been offered to various clubs, but none are interested in signing them because of their high wages.

Bale was close to moving to China last summer, but that move fell apart at the last moment. James has been linked with a Premier League move, and he has already confirmed that he is interested in a move to England.

Sevilla confirm interest in Blancos defender

Sevilla manager, Julen Lopetegui has confirmed that he wants to sign Sergio Reguilon this summer from Los Blancos. The former Real Madrid manager was talking to the media after his side won the Europa League last night. He said:

“Reguilón has grown at a barbaric rate. He’s a much more complete player than when he first joined. Hopefully, he can continue with us.”

🇪🇸 Sergio Reguilon 🆚 Roma



⚽️ Goals - 1

🏃‍♂️ Dribbles - 4

✂️ Interceptions - 3

🔐 Key Passes - 2

💪 Tackles - 2

📈 Rating - 8.79



🔵 The Chelsea target is joined by two sought after young centre-backs in our #UEL Team of the Week 👇https://t.co/oEmte3sqw6 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 7, 2020

The left-back has been linked with several clubs including Chelsea, Napoli and Arsenal.

Eduardo Camavinga comments on possible Real Madrid move

Eduardo Camavinga has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, and reports suggest that Zinedine Zidane is keen on signing the midfielder. The Stade Rennais has now opened up about his future and confirmed that he is staying at the Ligue 1 side this summer. Talking to Telefoot [via ManagingMadrid], he said:

“I have two years left in my contract; I will be a Stade Rennais player next season. I’m not paying attention to transfer rumours. They don’t mean anything to me. That’s football; there are things which are certain and other things that aren’t.”

1 - Eduardo Camavinga is the only midfielder to make more than 100+ tackles in the top five European leagues this season (105), winning 64 of them (61%). Future. pic.twitter.com/lZp7gkwHzk — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 14, 2020

Apart from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the young midfielder. He is now reportedly set to decide his future next summer.