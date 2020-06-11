Real Madrid transfer news: Skriniar to replace Ramos as Los Blancos target Camavinga and Kante

Real Madrid look to solidify their midfield and bring some help in for Casemiro.

Skriniar linked with Real Madrid, as Los Blancos start preparing for Sergio Ramos departure.

Real Madrid look to solidify their central defence and midfield.

Real Marid is looking to add some quality players to their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window, which has led to numerous rumours linking Los Blancos to players from across Europe. While French striker Kylian Mbappe and Norwegian star Erling Braut Haland have been heavily linked to Real Madrid in recent months, they are not the only players that the Spanish giants have on their transfer target list. Here are the some of the latest transfer rumours surrounding Real Madrid.

Real Madrid look at Milan Skriniar to replace Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid see Sergio Ramos' heir in the Slovakian defender

Sergio Ramos is one of the most prominent players at Santiago Bernabeu but Real Madrid know that the Spaniard will not be there forever, and there is a definite need to find a player who could take up his place, once he decides to leave the game. This is one of the reasons, why Real Madrid are looking at Inter Milan center-back Skriniar as one of the candidates to replace their captain in the future.

While Real Madrid did bring in Brazilian defender Militao in the last summer transfer window as a cover for Sergio Ramos, the player hasn't been able to produce the desired results so far. Real Madrid believe Skriniar could be a perfect fit at the club and are looking to make a bid for the defender very soon. The Italian club is well aware of the interests from Real Madrid and EPL giants Manchester City for their center-back, which is why they have set their asking price at a whopping €80 million.

Real Madrid inching closer to secure a transfer for Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga could snub PSG for Real Madrid

In recent weeks, Rennes star midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has generated a lot of interest from French giants Paris Saint-Germain but according to reports from journalist Benjamin Idrac, the player could surprisingmake a switch to Real Madrid. His family members are great fans of Real Madrid and would love to see their son flourish at Santiago Bernabeu.

Advertisement

Real Madrid is ready to make their first offer for Eduardo Camavinga - talks with the player and his entourage intensified in the last few weeks according to @RMCsport. pic.twitter.com/qDeRrfezdV — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) June 4, 2020

Camavinga signed his first contract with Rennes at the age of 16 in 2018 after spending five years at the clubs' youth academy. He's the youngest player to make a debut for the French club at the age of 16 years and 4 months. Since his debut Camavinga has made 43 appearances for Rennes in all competitions.

N'Golo Kante linked to Real Madrid

N'Golo Kante has been on Real Madrid's transfer objectives since 2015

The Frenchman has been on Real Madrid's radar ever since he arrived at Leicester City in 2015. Real Madrid are looking to strengthen their midfield, while Casemiro has been performing well in that area, the Los Blancos would ideally like to get one more star player to help share the burden with the Brazlian. N'Golo Kante has had a meteoric rise in football, he was one of the most crucial components of Leicester City's miracle Premier League run in 2015.

Here is N'golo Kante single-handedly dominating Barcelona's midfield despite the goalkeeping horror show from Courtois #Chelsea #Kante #Werner pic.twitter.com/HHOtfjueQ3 — Kanté SZN (@CFCKanteab) June 5, 2020

Following Leicester City's title win, the 29-year-old moved to Chelsea in 2016, where he has only gotten better with time. The hierarchy at Real Madrid believe that N'Golo Kante is the kind of midfield general that could provide a massive boost to their squad and help take some load of Casemiro's shoulders.